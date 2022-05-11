Tesla is yet to come to India. While that may take a little longer, Indians abroad are having the time of their lives with the electric vehicle.
In a Reddit post aptly titled 'You can take an Indian out of India, but not India out of an Indian' a user shared a picture of a Tesla Model S with a very desi and unique number plate.
The number plate reads 'Bijli'. Possibly a clever word play considering the car runs on bijli aka electricity.
This was not the first time this number plate was spotted. Users on Twitter have narrated similar instances.
Saw a Tesla with a plate that said “Bijli” that is prolly the funniest thing I’ve seen in Surrey yet lmfaooooooo— mean_sareen (@SareenaMohammad) July 22, 2021
Just saw a Tesla with a license plate that says BIJLI (electricity). This some next level shit.— Abdullah (@Zeeco246) January 19, 2020
Saw my spirit animal, Tesla with a “BIJLI” (⚡️) license plate 😊 https://t.co/CzTJKXqSeL— Manish Vij (@vijmn) May 5, 2021
Agreed, but sometimes you come across a really clever one, like the "BIJLI" plate on a Tesla that I've seen in and around Bellevue.— CeeEss (@SeattleSingh) October 25, 2021
Tesla's arrival in India is still unknown. However, the love and obsession Indians have for a Tesla is a well known thing.