We live in the age of the Internet where anyone and everyone can call themselves a finance influencer and share the most impractical and unrealistic financial advice. Taking a jibe at these finance influencers, a recent tweet shows how you can save lakhs when choosing not to buy underwear. Don’t believe it? Well, this meticulously researched thread does the math for you.

A recent tweet by a user, Eternal Fool, went viral on Twitter. The user tweeted how one can save lakhs if they don’t buy underwear. He showed how basic underwear costs ₹245 and a person needs at least six pairs which means they will end up spending ₹1470. Take a look at the thread here.

A decent underwear costs Rs 245. People need at least 6 pairs of underwear, but if you are poor 3 will do. But did you know spending on underwear will cost you lakhs? 🤯😲🤯



Here's why I won't buy underwear🧵 pic.twitter.com/AVFIWR6jAv — Eternal fool 🤡 (@passivefool) March 4, 2023

He goes on to say that rather than spending ₹1470 if a person invests in a 12% index fund instead, they could easily earn more than ₹40,000. In all honesty, this is a lot considering how expensive everything is! He substantiates his argument by stating that climate change will lead to chafing which, in turn, will make underwear tear faster. Adding “the average underwear inflation” figures, he added that if people invested in funds and SIP, they would have made a crore instead. Eye-opening, gotta admit.

To being with you need at least 6 underwears, which means, you'll have to spend Rs 1470. If you had invested at 12% in an index fund, you would've saved ₹ 44,048!!!!! pic.twitter.com/DxkFy6TDpB — Eternal fool 🤡 (@passivefool) March 4, 2023

If not underwear, what do you wear? The user suggested newspapers, leaves, or making your own underwear out of used clothes.

Ok, leaves are not acceptable in civilized society. You can make your own underwear for less than Rs 80. per kilo of Used clothes cost less than Rs 80 and you can make 100s of underwears. You can even sell then as recycled underwear for Rs 100 per underwear #Entrepreneurship pic.twitter.com/SubFQUq6qp — Eternal fool 🤡 (@passivefool) March 4, 2023

The tweet went viral. It has been viewed over 760K times and has received more than 2K likes and many retweets. People played along and shared their own suggestions. Here's what people had to say about it.

We need a pradhan mantri naya underwear yojana – each household should get a 4 underwear pack free with extra elastic. But please have the photo only on the box and not in the underwear — Deepak M Nadiger (@deepakmnadiger) March 4, 2023

This is life changing stuff.

Selling my underwear stocks. — Amit (@findalpha7) March 4, 2023

Looks like Finance Influencers would now have hard time to justify their buy vs rent home logic with this essential thread 🧵 — Amit Rathi (@amitrathi_) March 4, 2023

Can we do SIP underwear? Also, isn't it better financial prudence to rent an underwear than own it?



I've been staying on rented underwear since the age of six, I'm financially independent now. — Banana Republic 🍌 (@tangdi_kabab) March 4, 2023

This is hilarious 😂

"Classic Finfluencers" https://t.co/7OhKyCTUj4 — Anukiran Ghosh (@anukiranghosh) March 4, 2023

A Fair Point Though 😂 https://t.co/HB3OC0Qmv9 — Stefin Sunnymon (@StefinSunny2) March 4, 2023

Though this thread is based on men’s underwear but women should also read it carefully and apply it to them because women underwear are costlier & they deplete fast https://t.co/ZDcQbyEV3w — Ra_Bies 2.0 (@Ra_Bies) March 4, 2023

Hands down, this Twitter thread is the best financial advice out there.