Men and their endless audacity are so fascinating to me. I mean, they don't stop and think, even for a moment, that maybe, just maybe, what I am doing counts as entitlement because where was it written that a woman, or anyone, owes me anything? Here are some shining examples of male audacity in all its glory.

1. See, this could be a photoshopped conversation for Twitter, but you and I both know it could also, totally, could have happened for real.

💀💀no because yall gotta come see pic.twitter.com/ePiOl9NStj — girl from bahia🧝🏾‍♀️ (@aloserbtw) November 21, 2021

2. Varunram, you go home and make a dosa yourself is what you do.

You are 28 and you are Indian. Your parents set you up with this girl, and you go with your family to visit her. You are a bit hungry and the girl's family says "she cooks very well" so you think "I'll eat one dosa, why not". She goes in and brings this back. What do you do? pic.twitter.com/NvU4gbcaEe — Varunram Ganesh (@varunramg) May 11, 2022

3. Okay fine, no one likes to eat Maggi for all meals. But a quick solution, again, is to make your food yourself.

The husband said his wife did not know how to prepare any food other than Maggi noodles. It was noodles for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. He complained that his wife went to the provision store and brought only instant noodles.

4. This one time men decided to be total jokers by explaining how to hold a gun to an Olympic medalist.

Yes, Mike, please tell us how to do things we have won medals for. It makes us love you so much.

It's a stupid stance, no stabilization, respect your weapon. — Matt Castle (@MrMattCastle) July 27, 2021

But these are MAN wrists, not the dainty, brittle wrists of a woman. — Ban guns not books (@stay_kind_brave) July 28, 2021

5. And then, there was a guy who got angry that his future wife would collapse during wedding rituals due to exhaustion. So he walked off.

Good riddance, woman!

6. Who says romance is dead?!

7. This guy just assumed that the person he was pursuing was gay because they didn't pay heed to him. That's exactly how sexual orientation works.

the audacity a male has to say “i knew you were gay” as a response to me not wanting to be w him… honey, no but whatever helps you sleep at night. — Ki Nichole 👽🌔 (ze/zir) (@KiiNichole) June 5, 2022

8. Quick tip, don't go around guessing people's ages at work no matter how "good" you are at it.

Today’s episode of “The audacity of these male coworkers”. Coworker A claims he’s really good at guessing ages, tries to guess clients age. He is off by ten years, effectively calling the client elderly. She is not happy. — Dessa (@DessaRain2) June 3, 2022

9. What is marriage if not giving your husband the right to end your life whenever he wants?!

Yep, the audacity to claim provocation and get reduced sentwnce from murder to manslaughter. Supporrs view that man that "invest" in women can kill them and get away with it because society is sympathetic to hurt fragile male ego https://t.co/p86XZPrH0V — Truth Jamaica (@JamaicaTruth) June 1, 2022

10. Yes, I hope she stands up for herself and throws you the hell out of the door. But then, I hope you never make it inside.

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA the audacity that some male has….. https://t.co/Et1V4fhC4z — Dina.R 🦦 (@dnamlna) June 3, 2022

Just, get a life, and some life lessons.