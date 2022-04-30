You might already know that Elon Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion earlier this week. According to the billionaire, he has always been an advocate of free speech and that's the reason he acquired the microblogging and social networking website.

As the owner of the company, he can dismiss the employees who don’t align with his vision, which put CEO Parag Agrawal's job at risk.



Hilariously, this reminded netizens of how all our jobs are uncertain. Take a look at some of the best memes:

Parag agrawal position as CEO has become uncertain now with Elon musk buying twitter. Chahe twitter ke CEO ban jao, pvt job main uncertainity rehti hi hai 🤧. — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) April 26, 2022

currently at Twitter HQ pic.twitter.com/G5jzRWeYZX — andre bass (@onlyandrebass) April 25, 2022

@paraga Agarwal Neighbour's right Now --



"humne to usse pehle hi bola tha TCS ya INFOSYS pe join karne ko

kamse kam job safety to rehti" — ₿ubai (@Bubaii12) April 26, 2022

"Will you still be the CEO of Twitter after Elon Musk takes over?"



Parag Agrawal: pic.twitter.com/Hr6nB1Ntkb — penguwing (@PetwingPenguin) April 26, 2022

He has a backup job pic.twitter.com/WzUljfpHKO — Nabeela Daqiq (@NabeelaDaqiq) April 26, 2022

For the uninitiated, Elon Musk offered around $44 billion to take over Twitter and microblogging and social networking website accepted the offer. Twitter announced the $54.20-per-share deal after a meeting with its shareholders.

Oh damn, these memes were so hilarious!

Also Read: Twitter Thinks Elon Musk Literally Bought Twitter For $43 Billion Just To Stop Getting Trolled.