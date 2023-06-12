On 11th June, India lost the 2023 ICC World Test Championship Final and saw the trophy going out of its sight. Australia displayed a phenomenal performance and won by 209 runs. Now, a viral video shows Harbhajan Singh giving his expert commentary during the match. But it’s not him who is stealing the show, it is the man behind him.

A now-viral video shows a man wearing a turban standing behind cricketer Harbhajan Singh. The cameraman must have signalled him to place his beer mug away from the camera frame. But the man thought he was asking for it and initially offered it to him. It was only a few seconds later that it struck him that he has to stow the mug away.

Like an obedient child, he places the mug away and also gives a thumbs-up reaction.

Take a look at the hilarious video here.

India has strict rules regarding the display of alcohol on national television and probably that is the reason the man was asked to put it away. The video has fetched over 15.5K likes and more than 879K views.

Here’s what people had to say about it.

He actually offered him initially 😀 — HarshVivek Singh (@HVSBanwait) June 10, 2023

Loved his expressions and that thumbs up 🤣 — Madhav Sharma (@HashTagCricket) June 9, 2023

His actions 😂😂😂👌🏼 — djay (@djaywalebabu) June 9, 2023

🤣🤣🤣paaji ka mood khrab kr dia cameraman https://t.co/YsdX6q9fIp — v… (@VishvasChikara) June 9, 2023

My friends when they see someone they know while drinking 🤣 https://t.co/M8VicXyBmp — prAteek (@2019prateek) June 10, 2023

That thumbs up at the end😂😂 https://t.co/GifJx7wPPU — SahilSingh ||☬☬ (@SahilSingh78141) June 9, 2023

Such a decent gentleman. 🤣😂 https://t.co/I5EsyqnzaQ — Nilanjan Datta (@DattaNilanjan) June 9, 2023

That guy was so obedient btw 😂😂😂 https://t.co/apsTD28BLH — Prasun Bowade 🐅🐆🐘🦏 (@prasun004) June 10, 2023

What a moment!

