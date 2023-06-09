At the ongoing World Test Championship finals between Australia and India, everyone had put their hopes on Virat Kohli. But things happened and he managed to score 14 runs off 31 balls. And it’s okay, sports can get unpredictable.
People had hoped more from Kohli after Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill gave average performances. Kohli was caught off guard when Mitchell Starc bowled an exceptional ball. Moments after Kohli got out, he was caught on camera eating a meal and for some reason, it irked people on social media. With no plausible explanation for it, this unleashed the ugliest of trolls and Kohli was called all sorts of names on social media.
These were some distasteful tweets here.
Now it’s understandable that the ICC title is at stake and India has their eyes set on the trophy since 2013. But expecting a cricketer to not eat because they got out just does not make sense. What do you expect? For Kohli to sit in a corner and bawl his eyes out? Even if he did that, people would say that it is just for the cameras. You cannot expect someone to not eat or skip their meals. That is unhealthy.
Cricket is seeing a rise in toxic fandoms and this is just another example. Also while we are at it, pitting two of the best cricketers that the Indian team has (Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli) against each other goes against the spirit of camaraderie and sportsmanship.
Many people went ahead and also said that Kohli performs well only in the IPL because he gets the money. They added that he doesn’t perform when it comes to representing the country. If you are an avid fan of cricket, it would not take a genius to tell you that it’s a white lie.
Most of the time the hate that Virat Kohli gets is for reasons that stem from making a mountain out of a molehill. And all of the times Virat Kohli gets hate for is totally undeserved.