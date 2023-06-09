At the ongoing World Test Championship finals between Australia and India, everyone had put their hopes on Virat Kohli. But things happened and he managed to score 14 runs off 31 balls. And it’s okay, sports can get unpredictable.

People had hoped more from Kohli after Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill gave average performances. Kohli was caught off guard when Mitchell Starc bowled an exceptional ball. Moments after Kohli got out, he was caught on camera eating a meal and for some reason, it irked people on social media. With no plausible explanation for it, this unleashed the ugliest of trolls and Kohli was called all sorts of names on social media.

These were some distasteful tweets here.

This is Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill chilling and laughing after throwing their wickets and leaving India in trouble in Final of an ICC tournament but somehow their fans will blame IPL for their bad performances where they clearly don't seem to care much about Indian cricket team pic.twitter.com/Y5SaXRt4dh — Y. (@CSKYash_) June 8, 2023

Tendulkar didnt eat for 3 days after he got out early in that 2003 WC final



Meanwhile Kohli after getting out early in #WTCFinal2023 pic.twitter.com/AOJHMsKPor — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRaii) June 8, 2023

final me khelna nahi khana do chokli ko..



sbse jyda bhuka janwar ye kohli hai bs rohit ke 6s pack nahi isle trolled hota hai



what about this 🤡 kohli who play for food and ipl



for him playing in ipl> playing for india#ViratKohli #wtc pic.twitter.com/OXNaIEhpL6 — Neha. (@ImNeha45) June 8, 2023

Seriousness of Virat Kohli for IPL vs India#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/4CKM9LK80K — Ctrl C Ctrl Memes (@Ctrlmemes_) June 8, 2023

Now it’s understandable that the ICC title is at stake and India has their eyes set on the trophy since 2013. But expecting a cricketer to not eat because they got out just does not make sense. What do you expect? For Kohli to sit in a corner and bawl his eyes out? Even if he did that, people would say that it is just for the cameras. You cannot expect someone to not eat or skip their meals. That is unhealthy.

Cricket is seeing a rise in toxic fandoms and this is just another example. Also while we are at it, pitting two of the best cricketers that the Indian team has (Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli) against each other goes against the spirit of camaraderie and sportsmanship.

Many people went ahead and also said that Kohli performs well only in the IPL because he gets the money. They added that he doesn’t perform when it comes to representing the country. If you are an avid fan of cricket, it would not take a genius to tell you that it’s a white lie.

Virat Kohli in ICC tournaments for India:



Most runs in the T20 World Cup.

Most runs in WTC.

2nd most runs in the ODI World Cup.

2nd most runs in CT.



He dominates all-formats for India. pic.twitter.com/LhAHktCSI1 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 9, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Most of the time the hate that Virat Kohli gets is for reasons that stem from making a mountain out of a molehill. And all of the times Virat Kohli gets hate for is totally undeserved.