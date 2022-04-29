Logic tells us there are no ghosts. However, sometimes things happen that are beyond our control. They fail all tests of plausible explanation. And it is only then, that I believe the ghosts I saw in Aahat might be real.

Take, for example, the story of this young woman. She complained about how she would hear constant running around, the bouncing of balls, or the tapping sound of marbles on the floor. It must be a child playing in the apartment above hers, right? How can she complain about a child playing in their own house?

But this is where the story takes a wild turn. Turns out, the apartment above hers has been vacant for more than six months.

So what could possibly be that sound?

The woman, Piyu Banerjee, reveals how the security had informed her that the apartment might get noisy because it was scheduled to get renovated. But that still would not connect the dots.

Twitteratis came together to share possible explanations behind the sounds.

The moment was just ripe for people to share other similar stories.

Some dismissed the incident calling it fiction. Banerjee cleared the air.

Ghost or something else? You tell us.