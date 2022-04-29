Aahat might be real.

Logic tells us there are no ghosts. However, sometimes things happen that are beyond our control. They fail all tests of plausible explanation. And it is only then, that I believe the ghosts I saw inmight be real.



Take, for example, the story of this young woman. She complained about how she would hear constant running around, the bouncing of balls, or the tapping sound of marbles on the floor. It must be a child playing in the apartment above hers, right? How can she complain about a child playing in their own house?

But this is where the story takes a wild turn. Turns out, the apartment above hers has been vacant for more than six months.



The apartment above mine is probably haunted.

There's a child in that appt who would constantly run around or bounce balls or tap marbles on the floor. Quite disturbing but I never complained because - a child. Today I was told that apartment is vacant since more than 6 months. — Piyu (@PBnrg) April 28, 2022

So what could possibly be that sound?



The woman, Piyu Banerjee, reveals how the security had informed her that the apartment might get noisy because it was scheduled to get renovated. But that still would not connect the dots.



I probably wouldn't have known but our security team let me know that that the apartment above will get reno/ painted so it will be little noisy. — Piyu (@PBnrg) April 28, 2022

Twitteratis came together to share possible explanations behind the sounds.

Sound can conduct thru concrete floors & your hearing can mislead you the direction of its source. It’s probably not from above, but somewhere else in the building. Or something in your food (or something you are smoking) is causing auditory hallucinations. Ghosts don’t exist. — Democrazy (@irajeevuwho) April 28, 2022

Check the apartment below yours. Sometimes it's hard to figure out where the noises are coming from. . — Shilpa.Pande 🇮🇳 (@shilpa_pande) April 28, 2022

Could be rats/bandicoots 🥺 — Monika Manchanda 👩🏼‍🍳🍽 (@monikamanchanda) April 28, 2022

Friend had a similar experience. Turns out it was a stray cat that got in chasing pigeons through exhaust. — Sekhar (@sekhars88) April 28, 2022

Ok sometimes, water pressure changes in water pipes make those noises. Get that checked — Dr Pyaricetamol (@SatanKiNani) April 28, 2022

We have had this exact same issue 2 years back. So much so my wife was adamant we move homes. Turns out someone had kept a window open and the partition door in the bathroom was making weird sounds thanks to the gushing winds. These hollow bricks amplify the sounds in weird ways — Raju PP (@rajupp) April 28, 2022

The moment was just ripe for people to share other similar stories.



The apartment I used to live during graduation was haunted too. Doors used to open on it’s own, footsteps can be heard at night while sleeping. I thought it was my imagination so I brought some friends to stay with me and they too heard the same sounds. — Varun (@airravata) April 28, 2022

I had a very similar experience in BLR; bouncing marbles at every possible hour was the worst. But there was definitely someone living up there—because I could hear furniture being dragged every so often—or was there? 😥 — SKB (@sudeep1110) April 28, 2022

We had the same thing in our apartment and it stopped during COVID. We initially could not think why it would. Someone said it might be the lifts. The association got the lift cables changed (which were due for a change think after the first wave) and the noise stopped. — extastic (@brookail488) April 28, 2022

Had similar experience, would hear footsteps running late in the night on the flr above.Rang the owner to complain, he said flts been vacant for ovr a yr. So i guess its ghosts of fitness freaks that's going around doing cardio in vacant houses! — Calm A Sutra (@calmdev) April 29, 2022

I used to live in a small 1Rk where I would often see a lady watching outside from the window. Later I found out that the room was vacant since the last few months. No idea what that was. — A (@DailyPassenger_) April 28, 2022

In past stayed at a house in Indiranagar BLR where we could see footsteps outside the bedroom at midnight. In hall and guest room. They would go away after a brisk walk, sometimes. Footsteps, no mistake there. — orangewayfarer 👣👣 (@orangewayfarer) April 29, 2022

Some dismissed the incident calling it fiction. Banerjee cleared the air.



OMG, all of you are hilarious. I wish it was a fiction that I could have given a scary or a sad or a happy ending. Cheers!

PS : No, I am not the ghost (not a fiction)

PPS : My mom didn't believe me either. So you all who didnt are forgiven. — Piyu (@PBnrg) April 29, 2022

Ghost or something else? You tell us.

