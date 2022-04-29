But this is where the story takes a wild turn. Turns out, the apartment above hers has been vacant for more than six months.
The apartment above mine is probably haunted.— Piyu (@PBnrg) April 28, 2022
There's a child in that appt who would constantly run around or bounce balls or tap marbles on the floor. Quite disturbing but I never complained because - a child. Today I was told that apartment is vacant since more than 6 months.
I probably wouldn't have known but our security team let me know that that the apartment above will get reno/ painted so it will be little noisy.— Piyu (@PBnrg) April 28, 2022
Twitteratis came together to share possible explanations behind the sounds.
Sound can conduct thru concrete floors & your hearing can mislead you the direction of its source. It’s probably not from above, but somewhere else in the building. Or something in your food (or something you are smoking) is causing auditory hallucinations. Ghosts don’t exist.— Democrazy (@irajeevuwho) April 28, 2022
Could be rats/bandicoots 🥺— Monika Manchanda 👩🏼🍳🍽 (@monikamanchanda) April 28, 2022
Friend had a similar experience. Turns out it was a stray cat that got in chasing pigeons through exhaust.— Sekhar (@sekhars88) April 28, 2022
Ok sometimes, water pressure changes in water pipes make those noises. Get that checked— Dr Pyaricetamol (@SatanKiNani) April 28, 2022
We have had this exact same issue 2 years back. So much so my wife was adamant we move homes. Turns out someone had kept a window open and the partition door in the bathroom was making weird sounds thanks to the gushing winds. These hollow bricks amplify the sounds in weird ways— Raju PP (@rajupp) April 28, 2022
The moment was just ripe for people to share other similar stories.
The apartment I used to live during graduation was haunted too. Doors used to open on it’s own, footsteps can be heard at night while sleeping. I thought it was my imagination so I brought some friends to stay with me and they too heard the same sounds.— Varun (@airravata) April 28, 2022
I had a very similar experience in BLR; bouncing marbles at every possible hour was the worst. But there was definitely someone living up there—because I could hear furniture being dragged every so often—or was there? 😥— SKB (@sudeep1110) April 28, 2022
We had the same thing in our apartment and it stopped during COVID. We initially could not think why it would. Someone said it might be the lifts. The association got the lift cables changed (which were due for a change think after the first wave) and the noise stopped.— extastic (@brookail488) April 28, 2022
Had similar experience, would hear footsteps running late in the night on the flr above.Rang the owner to complain, he said flts been vacant for ovr a yr. So i guess its ghosts of fitness freaks that's going around doing cardio in vacant houses!— Calm A Sutra (@calmdev) April 29, 2022
In past stayed at a house in Indiranagar BLR where we could see footsteps outside the bedroom at midnight. In hall and guest room. They would go away after a brisk walk, sometimes. Footsteps, no mistake there.— orangewayfarer 👣👣 (@orangewayfarer) April 29, 2022
Some dismissed the incident calling it fiction. Banerjee cleared the air.
OMG, all of you are hilarious. I wish it was a fiction that I could have given a scary or a sad or a happy ending. Cheers!— Piyu (@PBnrg) April 29, 2022
PS : No, I am not the ghost (not a fiction)
PPS : My mom didn't believe me either. So you all who didnt are forgiven.
Ghost or something else? You tell us.