Matrimonial sites advertise themselves as the right place to find a potential life partner. But this person is using these matrimonial sites for a different purpose altogether. Something even these sites would not have fathomed. A LinkedIn post reveals that a woman uses Jeevansathi not to find a husband but to compare salaries across companies and find a well-paying job.

In a LinkedIn post shared by Ashveen Bansal, who is a software engineer at Google, he narrated how a friend “is using #jeevansathi.com to see compensation of different companies through people’s profiles and then applying there.” His friend compares the salaries across companies to find the best salary structure that is suited to her.

Ashveen’s post has got people talking. His post has received over 38K reactions, more than 750 comments, and almost 199 reposts. Many shared how this was a foolproof idea to find accurate salary structures across companies that even Glassdoor fails to provide. And it is a fact that women are often underpaid for the same job that is also done by a man. One person shared how people disclose exaggerated figures on matrimonial sites.

