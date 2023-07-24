In an extremely bizarre move, Twitter has now rebranded itself to ‘X’. Yes, the letter X. This major rebranding move has become the talk of the town. And as the platform is now called X, quite funnily ‘Xvideos’ has started trending.
Taking to her Twitter handle, Linda Yaccarino – the CEO of Twitter – wrote, “It’s an exceptionally rare thing – in life or in business – that you get a second chance to make another big impression. Twitter made one massive impression and changed the way we communicate. Now, X will go further, transforming the global town square.”
Take a look at the tweet here.
But it is not X that has caught people’s attention. People started speculating that if Twitter is now called X, then maybe the videos on Twitter can now be called ‘Xvideos’ – a name that is similar to a porn site. And this speculation has started a meme fest on the platform. People took refuge in memes to come to terms with this absolutely unnecessary rebranding move.
Take a look at some hilarious gems here.
Maybe Elon Musk should have thought this through before he made this move.