In an extremely bizarre move, Twitter has now rebranded itself to ‘X’. Yes, the letter X. This major rebranding move has become the talk of the town. And as the platform is now called X, quite funnily ‘Xvideos’ has started trending.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Linda Yaccarino – the CEO of Twitter – wrote, “It’s an exceptionally rare thing – in life or in business – that you get a second chance to make another big impression. Twitter made one massive impression and changed the way we communicate. Now, X will go further, transforming the global town square.”

It’s an exceptionally rare thing – in life or in business – that you get a second chance to make another big impression. Twitter made one massive impression and changed the way we communicate. Now, X will go further, transforming the global town square. — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayacc) July 23, 2023

But it is not X that has caught people’s attention. People started speculating that if Twitter is now called X, then maybe the videos on Twitter can now be called ‘Xvideos’ – a name that is similar to a porn site. And this speculation has started a meme fest on the platform. People took refuge in memes to come to terms with this absolutely unnecessary rebranding move.

I heard we’re making Xvideos now~👅 pic.twitter.com/HTqDwEJLUC — Mallowgames ☕ マロゲーム| Squishy Soft Vtuber (@Mallowgames1) July 24, 2023

Bro the fact that Xvideos is trending pic.twitter.com/DH2in3bhhh — Mr. Sherman (@Columbus_Finest) July 24, 2023

The owner of xvideos trying to figure out why their website traffic went up from 10,000 people to 3million people in the last hour 😂 pic.twitter.com/D7CWjOnEiK — SSJ4 goku 💫🐐 (@Dro2H) July 23, 2023

Now that Twitter will be called X, will videos uploaded on Twitter be called Xvideos? — Maurya Mondal (@mauryamondal) July 24, 2023

Xvideos seeing the website crash and thousands of new followers pic.twitter.com/AwDiuRRU40 — Blake Garman (@FrostedBlakes34) July 24, 2023

Lmfaooo twitter has gone and suspended xvideos already 😭😭 shit just got real pic.twitter.com/xcu1KSfMwc — 𝙻𝙺 ⛥ (@LKnevermisses) July 23, 2023

elon; *renames twitter to x*



xvideos, with their lawyers on speed dial: pic.twitter.com/MMbu8um6VV — ‍ ‍ tony !! (@TonyRites) July 24, 2023

now why are twitter videos called xvideos now?? pic.twitter.com/MhHMDySZ2y — cameron (@cambeserious) July 24, 2023

Twitter will change its name to “X”



Elon watching Xvideos on trends: pic.twitter.com/9zMvA0EFP6 — Arcz (@xArcz10x) July 24, 2023

Imagine explaining to your wife that you watched some Xvideos today pic.twitter.com/zIJrp0GBoA — Constant Manano (@ConstantManano) July 24, 2023

Maybe Elon Musk should have thought this through before he made this move.