Last month, Twitter was allegedly merged with Elon Musk’s owned ‘everything app’ called ‘X’. In other words, it was reported that the company ‘no longer exists’. Meanwhile, in the latest development, Elon Musk has apparently found his new CEO for the company. No, it’s not his dog, Floki, as the tech billionaire claimed in recent times.

Elon Musk, who has been running Twitter since his acquisition last year, recently announced that he has hired a new CEO for the company. The new CEO will take over the reins by the end of June.

“Excited to announce that I’ve hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in 6 weeks!” Musk tweeted on May 12. The tech millionaire also made his new position official saying that he will now be the executive chairman and Chief Technology Officer (CTO). “My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops,” he added.

Excited to announce that I’ve hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks!



My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 11, 2023

Speculation is rife that Linda Yaccarino will be the new CEO for X/Twitter. According to a May 11 report by the Wall Street Journal, Yaccarino is in talks to become the new CEO. She works as the head of advertising at NBCUniversal, a mass media and entertainment conglomerate corporation in New York.

Internet also believes that NBCUniversal’s advertising head will join as the CEO of Elon Musk’s owned company.

I guess this is one way to make me spend less time on twitter, assuming she's the person who will be appointed to the CEO role. https://t.co/dYTRZW1Tuw pic.twitter.com/UlImUI3Mho — Kirlominbar (@kirlominbar) May 12, 2023

BREAKING: It appears that the new CEO of Twitter will be Linda Yaccarino, if the Wall Street Journal’s reporting is correct.



People are already unfairly attacking her for her ties to different organizations and because she follows certain accounts here on Twitter.



The new CEO… pic.twitter.com/Cm6WKRAqEy — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) May 12, 2023

BREAKING: The New Female Twitter CEO @elonmusk is reportedly talking to is Linda Yaccarino, who according to LinkedIn is currently the Executive Chair for the World Economic Forum—and was Chairman of Advertising at NBC Universal pic.twitter.com/RD9G0d6T10 — TexasLindsay™ (@TexasLindsay_) May 12, 2023

BREAKING REPORT: Elon Musk plans to make NBCUniversal advertising Chief Linda Yaccarino the next CEO of Twitter.



Thoughts? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/5ldMW5TsOo — Proud Elephant 🇺🇸🦅 (@ProudElephantUS) May 11, 2023

Excited to learn more about the new Twitter CEO! I'm sure she'll be an awesome leader, and hopefully Elon can get a little more sleep! https://t.co/5mesP0pzXM — Farzad Mesbahi (@farzyness) May 11, 2023

How is he going to be a chief technology officer when he knows nothing about technology? His employees are the ones that have made all of the scientific advances. He hasn’t done anything. https://t.co/RMLjXSbgBW — HausofPettyM&N (@Hausofpettymn) May 11, 2023

Excellent. Get some sleep somewhere that’s not a couch. https://t.co/EZzSY0oCip — Kron (@Kronykal) May 11, 2023

Curious who the new CEO of Twitter will be given that Elon Musk is staying on as executive chair and CTO. https://t.co/UCNJczqAzE — Zoë Schiffer (@ZoeSchiffer) May 11, 2023

YALL AMAZING NEWS ELON IS NO LONGER CEO https://t.co/W4lAcU5cEQ — Iceland (@Icelandreal) May 11, 2023

Elon's gonna be CTO. https://t.co/RmgXYpff1g pic.twitter.com/lAlwpDpaTh — Johnny Graz Never Bombed at Zanies (@jvgraz) May 11, 2023

In December 2022, former Twitter CEO Elon Musk had announced that he will step down from the position after finding a replacement. “I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams,” Mr. Musk tweeted earlier.

What do you think about this change?

