Any mention of Bengaluru is incomplete without the mention of the high street MG Road. And now another feather has been added to its cap. Bengaluru’s MG Road is ranked first in the list of top-30 high streets in India released by property consultant Knight Frank.

Trip101 – MG Road, Bengaluru

The list contains Hyderabad’s Somajiguda and Mumbai’s Linking Road in the second and third spots. In the report titled, ‘Think India Think Retail 2023’, Delhi’s South Extension (Part 1 and Part 2) stand 4th, Kolkata’s Park Street and Camac Street stand at the 5th spot, while Chennai’s Anna Nagar stands at 6th. Noida’s Sector 18 Market is also on the list.

Culture Trip – Park Street, Kolkata

And not just MG Road, Commercial Street, Brigade Road, and Church Street from Bengaluru also grabbed the top ten positions.

These high streets are home to some of the most renowned international and homegrown brands and that is why loyal customers throng their lanes. The report added, “Early advent of modern retail, participation in organised retailing and mega-retailer expansion across the length and breadth of these cities offer a unique character to high streets in locations such as Brigade Road, Indiranagar, Colaba Causeway, Connaught Place and Khan Market.”

Time to visit MG Road, eh?