Bengaluru is notorious for its traffic but what happened on Wednesday was unprecedented. After the Bengaluru bandh was called off, people went back to their usual business. However, what that led to was massive traffic congestion in multiple parts of the city.

The worst traffic congestion was spotted on the Outer Ring Road stretch. The stretch is populated with major tech parks and companies and these organizations have employed around 10 lakh IT employees. As people returned to work, the stretch witnessed a lot of traffic that caused a lot of frustration among people who were trying to reach home.

As reported by The Indian Express, the Bengaluru traffic police department said that the jam on Wednesday was twice of what it usually is. “Usually the vehicle count on Wednesdays is 1.5 lakh to 2 lakh. However, on September 27, the vehicular count reached a whopping 3.5 lakh as of 7:30 pm,” said the police.

People took to X (formerly, Twitter) to share their predicament. Many noted how they were stuck for hours. Some users commented how school children were stuck in the traffic and they reached home late in the night. Bengaluru’s infrastructure has always been a point of debate. People have always commented on how the city lacks well-connected public transport, and an incident like this only made this issue even more evident.

Here’s what people had to say.

We are the losers. The problem did not happen overnight. Bengaluru civic body elections have not been held in over three years. https://t.co/29VfxAfLI3 — Prajwal (@prajwalmanipal) September 28, 2023

Trevor Noah got stuck in Bengaluru Traffic & reached his own show late. People stuck in ORR traffic for 2-3 hours unable to move, sold their tickets on IG/X. Some reached & Trevor cancelled the show cause of bad acoustics.



He's probably already writing jokes on BLR's traffic. 😭 pic.twitter.com/ZmM9L2xySu — Waseem ವಸೀಮ್ وسیم (@WazBLR) September 27, 2023

Bengaluru's tech hub, ORR, faced an unprecedented traffic jam, trapping techies, office-goers, and school buses for almost 4 hours.



The Baiyappanahalli-KR Pura metro link, could have eased this, but the State Govt's inaction, despite CMRS approval, prolongs the suffering. pic.twitter.com/LJEelVPRIU — P C Mohan (@PCMohanMP) September 27, 2023

It took me 4 and half hours from office to home for 18 km where as there was no water logging no accident not even Ganesh visarjan



Places to go with in 4.5 – 5 hours



Mysore↔️Bangalore↔️Mysore

Coorg➡️Bangalore

Chik Manglore ➡️Bengaluru #BengaluruTrafficJam is for real — Ritwik Z (@rziee7) September 27, 2023

Me trying to get home in a traffic jam, where I can practically see my house from my car, but it still took me a whopping 51 mins! 🐌🏡⏰ #bengalurutraffic #BengaluruTrafficJam pic.twitter.com/OkMI4O0DrW — Ruthvik Ghagarwale (@rghagarwale) September 28, 2023

Number 1 in road taxes

Number ?? In quality of life

Just another day in Silicon Valley of India.



❌Took me 4 hours to travel 15 kms ❌#blrcitytraffic #bengalurutraffic pic.twitter.com/ke3lJxSudg — Shan (@ThisisShanium) September 27, 2023

HSR layout flyover towards sarjapura and Bellandur at 8:15pm

I experienced one of the worst days of my life in Blr traffic. Left Eco world at 3:45pm and reached Kathriguppe at 9:15pm. Traffic horror in Bengaluru.@0RRCA @east_bengaluru @blrcitytraffic @BlrCityPolice pic.twitter.com/9B5BNUMSrA — Rohith Kashyap (@RohithKashyap26) September 27, 2023

Most of our cities need replanning and this incident only proves that.