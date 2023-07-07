From adding bizarre filters during a meeting and the noise of siblings fighting in the background to pets taking our attention, there have been several video call accidents that still give us shivers whenever we go on an official call.
In the latest incident, a boss forgot to turn their screen sharing off, during a meeting and went on to watch the erotic drama, Lust Stories 2, as his employees watched him streaming it.
Aneetta Joby, a marketer and social media user, took to her account and shared a screenshot where a screen could be seen on which the show was streaming. Taking to her caption, she revealed the entire tale.
Needless to mention, other social media users were quick to respond and it sparked a meme fest.
BRB, we need to make some changes to our official video call settings!