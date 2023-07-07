From adding bizarre filters during a meeting and the noise of siblings fighting in the background to pets taking our attention, there have been several video call accidents that still give us shivers whenever we go on an official call.

my boss turned herself into a potato on our Microsoft teams meeting and can’t figure out how to turn the setting off, so she was just stuck like this the entire meeting pic.twitter.com/uHLgJUOsXk — clegg (@PettyClegg) March 30, 2020

In the latest incident, a boss forgot to turn their screen sharing off, during a meeting and went on to watch the erotic drama, Lust Stories 2, as his employees watched him streaming it.

Credits: Netflix

Aneetta Joby, a marketer and social media user, took to her account and shared a screenshot where a screen could be seen on which the show was streaming. Taking to her caption, she revealed the entire tale.

Credits: Twitter

Needless to mention, other social media users were quick to respond and it sparked a meme fest.

No way he was watching the entire thing. 😂 — Pravin R.B (@rbpravin) July 7, 2023

A man of culture. — Black cat (@blackcat_1iii) July 6, 2023

Lmao 🤣 — Nerd (@dcuriusone) July 6, 2023

OMG!!…. — Anjali Live Trading (@anjaliramancap) July 6, 2023

BRB, we need to make some changes to our official video call settings!