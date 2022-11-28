In the lowest of the lows, Elon Musk has somehow stooped lower. Someone has asked the Twitter chief to unban a far-right conspiracy theorist, Alex Jones, who claimed that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, one of the worst mass shootings in American history, was a hoax.

Replying to this request, Musk recounted a painful memory and said that he has felt the pain of losing a child and he would show ‘no mercy’ to anyone who uses the death of a child for gain, politics or fame.

My firstborn child died in my arms. I felt his last heartbeat.



I have no mercy for anyone who would use the deaths of children for gain, politics or fame. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 21, 2022

Except, the memory he recounted wasn’t his but that of his ex-wife, Justine Musk, who took to Twitter to tell the real story.

A SIDS-related incident that put him on life support. He was declared brain-dead.

And not that it matters to anyone except me, because it is one of the most sacred and defining moments of my life, but I was the one who was holding him. — Justine Musk (@justinemusk) November 23, 2022

People were enraged by this revelation and couldn’t fathom how Elon Musk could lie about something like the death of his child, just to gain some Twitter points

Wow lying about his baby's death . He is disgusting — Kay, I won't fight with you, I will block you (@KayHale70423322) November 25, 2022

For a man to try and steal the memory of that moment from a mother and coopt it for himself reveals just what kind of man Elon is. He should really heed his own words and look inward but I have a feeling he has little experience in introspection. — Tapio (@tap_1_0) November 25, 2022

Omfg I can’t believe he’d lie about that, I’m so sorry! — 𝔞𝔩𝔩𝔶☆.。.:*・°☆.。 (@Blackstar3303) November 24, 2022

No, I think it matters a great deal that someone who should stand with you, at least on this, is deforming the truth of that most sacred and defining moment to make a point. It's appalling and must hurt. — ☆Pavlova☆居酒屋海賊★ (@AlphaB1tch) November 26, 2022

No one has a right to say anything about your private trauma and your children. It’s gross and I’m sorry. — Lindsey Boylan (@LindseyBoylan) November 25, 2022

My gawd @elonmusk the one time I thought you were being sincere and human and it turns out you lied. What an absolute horrific thing to lie about and why would you do that?? 🤬 https://t.co/uOBRQHmLBL — 🔔 ||| вєℓℓє ||| 🔔 (@VABlueBelle18) November 28, 2022

When Elon Musk’s ex speaks about him claiming to have held his son as he died. Twitter is wild. @justinemusk I’m so sorry for your loss. https://t.co/N6HBpBFnMO — Dr Rasmussen (@StandingHannah) November 27, 2022

*describing the most traumatic experience in my ex-wife's life but replacing with myself*

please claphttps://t.co/Ew8cwKyB7r — Goad Gatsby (@GoadGatsby) November 26, 2022

Fucking hell Elon lied about the specifics of his kid's death for twitter points, not enough people have seen this https://t.co/dGVVrlCYD1 — sam (@SC1_Sam) November 26, 2022

I stand corrected. Elon does not have a human side. https://t.co/WS8LSgM8Yj — Yenna (@MissYenna_) November 26, 2022

May the Gods have mercy on your merciless soul. Imagine lying about the circumstances of a tragedy in order to use it for gain, politics AND fame. https://t.co/us7a0eEXev — WOM OFFICIAL 🪧 (@WallOfMoms) November 26, 2022

No doubt, he must have felt the terrible pain of losing his child, but taking the devastating experience of his ex-wife and recounting it as his own is stooping too low, even for his standard.

