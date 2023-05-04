In what could possibly be the saddest news for 90s kids, the OG amusement park – Essel World – has temporarily shut down. The news has left many millennials sad and people are questioning why must all good things come to an end.

Located in Gorai on the outskirts of Mumbai, Essel World was THE amusement park. It has a 22-acre water park, a bird park, a skating rink, many rides, a discotheque, and food courts. Ever since it opened in 1989, almost every school took their kids to Essel World for picnics. Most of us spent our summer vacations there. The website of Essel World reads, “We are temporarily closed until further notice.”

Ever since the news broke out, netizens are wondering if the amusement park has shut down and stopped its operations permanently. Some have a sliver of hope and are praying that the park comes alive with renovations and even more rides. Many noted that the park has been shut ever since the pandemic. While others immediately thought of the jingle that has been etched in our minds, “Essel World mein rahunga main, ghar nahi jaunga main,” and got nostalgic.

Wait what!!?? Esselworld has shut down? pic.twitter.com/QcjqpdKQ5k — Abhishek Mande Bhot (@manicmande) April 27, 2023

Esselworld shut down. Didnt know — Cycle Chain Shankar (@dakuwithchaku) April 27, 2023

Hope they must have shut temporarily for Renovation — Curiosity (@PiyushBaria10) April 30, 2023

man, that jingle is all in my ears now 😭 https://t.co/QUIGSbC568 — Shobhit Srivastava (@mushymushymula) April 28, 2023

Essel world me kaise rahunga main? https://t.co/WlvEoq9bz3 — Romi (@EkKanpuriya) April 28, 2023

Yes it has, for sometime now and post pandemic. Never saw light of the day. It gave us one of the first amusement parks alongwith Water Kingdom, at a time, when we only had AppuGhar in Delhi. — Rõh Rå (@echoman911) April 28, 2023

Water Kingdom too??? Where do schools go for picnics now? — Fifi (@Alfifius) April 27, 2023

that is sad. every year school picnics there. essel and wk — Suraj 🧘🏽‍♂️ (@surajgaud_) April 27, 2023

It was the original amusement park for us 80s and 90s kids … https://t.co/jGSwsFBlil — Angrezi Mem (@swarada) April 27, 2023

There’s something about Essel World that the new-age amusement parks can’t bring.

