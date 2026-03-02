The international crisis also appears to be on the verge of producing a major humanitarian disaster. Yes, the casualty numbers have grown drastically and heavily since air strikes began as confirmed by casualty figures released from The Iranian Red Crescent Society over the course of February 28 through March 2, 2007 (the registered number of dead from air strikes on February 28 was 201; however, this number has been updated today with an additional deceased total to the current number of 555).

The following statement has been reiterated through various mediums including Telegram and The Sunday Guardian, through the Iranian Red Crescent Society: “In respect to terrorist attacks by the Zionist/American alliance against multiple locations throughout our nation, 131 cities of our nation have experienced consequential and tremendous loss; of our people, of the 555 killed.”

It is still not fully clear how many of these losses were civilians versus military personnel as there has yet been an official release from the Iranian government demonstrating how casualties are tallied (i.e. civilian vs soldier).

Iranian state television has reported that the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (Supreme Leader of the Republic of Iran) was as a result of U.S. and Israeli airstrikes. This statement represents a golden arching moment in the ongoing conflict; additionally, Iran has declared 40 days of observance to demonstrate grief over Khamenei’s death and protests have broken out throughout the country chanting against the U.S. and Israel.

Israel Orders Mobilization of 100,000 Reservists

In response to the alleged death of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Israel has increased its military contribution to the maximus.

Israel activated 100,000 reservists, identifying this as part of “Operation Roaring Lion,” according to The Sunday Guardian. The Israel Defense Forces stated that they were able to increase their operational capabilities through added troops as a result of this mobilization. Israel has conducted a new wave of airstrikes hitting multiple regime-operated locations throughout Tehran.

Additionally, Israel has increased attacks on Hezbollah in Lebanon, targeting the southern suburbs of Beirut. The extent to which Israel has mobilized indicates they are preparing for a prolonged and possibly multi-front war.

Iranian Response Will Be Nationwide

Iran’s response to the claimed assassination of the Supreme Leader goes beyond the borders of Iran. Iranian state television networks reported the firing of 15 cruise missiles at Ali al-Salem Air Base in Kuwait. Iran also carried out missile and drone strikes on U.S .military bases and bases operated by coalition partners grounded in Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Oman, Qatar, Saudia Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Witnesses in Kuwait reported multiple explosions and plumes of smoke around the U.S. embassy compound; however, U.S. officials have not verified attacks against the embassy.

U.S. Confirms Friendly-Fire Incident

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) iterated that three U.S. F-15E Strike Eagles have been shot down by Kuwaiti air defense forces.

According to CENTCOM’s statement on X, “All six aircrew ejected safely, were recovered safely and are all stable.”

“Kuwait has also acknowledged the incident and we appreciate the support of the Kuwaiti defense forces and their support with respect to the continuing operation,” continued CENTCOM.

The Airspace Closed Affected Global Travel

Many countries in the region, including, but not limited to, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Syria, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates, closed or restricted access to their airspace due to increasing tensions in the air.

Several major airlines (i.e., IndiGo, Akasa Air, and Emirates) have extended their suspensions of flight service in the Middle East, and are issuing waivers for cancellations or rebooking.

Incidental Maritime Security Attack In Oman

The maritime routes were hurt by the conflict as well.

Reports from the Oman News Agency state that on the Oman coast the MKD-VYOM (oil tanker), which sailed under Marshall Islands’ flag, was targeted by a drone boat which carried explosive material while navigating through the Gulf Of Oman.

The attack killed one Indian mariner on board this vessel. This incident has caused new anxiety sprawling, surrounding the possibility of disruption to commercial shipping lanes that provide essential support for worldwide energy supplies.

India’s Reaction To Incident

India has responded to the incident and has begun high-level security discussions.

According to Hindustan Times Prime Minister Modi stated that West Asia presents “ a serious problem” for India, and that the Indian government is in contact with those countries which are experiencing incidents such as this and working together on protecting their citizens.

The Prime Minister held a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) at his residence to further the dialogue related to the safety of Indians located in West Asia, and to establish plans for casualties in events of continued disturbance within the region’s stability.

Vice Chairman of CCS, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri attended the meeting to address security concerns of the Indian Citizens located within these regions. The meeting was held to provide a plan of action for these regions to deviate from the ongoing state-of-choice condition.

Indians Stranded Due to Flight Cancellations

Flight cancellations caused significant disruptions for many Indian citizens who were stranded overseas. According to reports, approximately 90 MBA students from Pune had been stranded in Dubai. Their school confirmed that they had been placed in hotel accommodations and were safe, but there is no evidence to support that yet.

In addition to Purdue’s MBA students being affected by flight cancellations, authorities stated that 23 residents from Thane, Maharashtra (including 12 elderly) were also impacted by the same issue and were unable to return home after their flights were cancelled. A representative of one of the stranded individuals stated that he had reached out to the Indian government for assistance in returning home safely.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah spoke with some of the Kannadigas affected by the issues via video call and assured them that the government would assist them in returning home.