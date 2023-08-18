Trigger warning: The article contains mentions of suicide.

As the rate of suicides among students in Kota rises on an upward graph, the authorities have been scrambling to find a solution to bring the number of cases down. To curb suicide rates, authorities have installed spring-loaded fans in all hostels and PGs in Kota. This solution, however, only treats the symptom rather than the cause.

A video shows the newly installed spring-loaded fan in action. Rather than staying on the ceiling when weight is put on it, these fans would fall slowly because of the spring mechanism. The video has sparked a discussion on social media.

#WATCH | Spring-loaded fans installed in all hostels and paying guest (PG) accommodations of Kota to decrease suicide cases among students, (17.08) https://t.co/laxcU1LHeW pic.twitter.com/J16ccd4X0S — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) August 18, 2023

These fans are just not the way to address the rising suicide rates among students. Fans were never the issue, rather the soul-crushing pressure of academics was the reason. This move will only stigmatise students who have been dealing with mental health issues. It looks like the authorities will do all sorts of gymnastics rather than address the issue. Rather than providing students easy access to therapy and other resources that would help them manage academic pressure, these fans are utterly dehumanising.

People slammed this initiative and called out the authorities. Here’s what they had to say.

Yaar had hai. Root cause Extensive pressure hai. Pankha nahi hai.



Kuch bhi chal rha hai. — APPURV GUPTA (@appurv_gupta) August 18, 2023

Instead of doing something about the mental health of the students, yeh kar lo. pic.twitter.com/sSO40GgI2s — Anurag (@LekhakAnurag) August 18, 2023

सुसाइड के लिए पंखे बदलने का प्लान बनाने वाले को १०० टोपो की सलामी मिलनी चाहिए । क्योंकि इन्हें ये भी नहीं पता जिसे आत्महत्या करनी है वो कही भी कर लेगा। इन्होंने आत्महत्या के पीछे क्या रीजन है उसके बारे में नहीं सोचा । छात्र आत्महत्या तभी करता है जब पढ़ाई का दबाव या असफल होने का… — Brijesh Kumar (@news_srt) August 18, 2023

It seems like the administration is finding problems with the fans, not the way the education system is going on.



Instead of fans, teachers and syllabus can be fixed. — Yuvraj Singh Mann (@yuvnique) August 18, 2023

How to avoid conversations around mental health and curriculum at all cost. https://t.co/3rWD5vxLx7 — Rituparna Chatterjee (@MasalaBai) August 18, 2023

If students were dying by su!cide in some other countries, they'd have changed the education system.



In India, we change fans. https://t.co/TYfIakQm7Y — PuNsTeR™ (@Pun_Starr) August 18, 2023

Rest of the world: Let's take mental health and academic stress more seriously.



India: Let's attach spring-loaded fans in hostels without “addressing the root cause”.



This is a Jugaad-loving nation. https://t.co/thQe2B6qAc — Advaid അദ്വൈത് (@Advaidism) August 18, 2023

Oh achha..toh dikkat pankhon mein thi, hume laga kuch education system mein gadbad hai. 👍 https://t.co/1T6jCglInP — Rofl Gandhi 2.0 🏹 (@RoflGandhi_) August 18, 2023

Students ke stress ko address karna tha, pankhe ke nhi. https://t.co/DRH6vTZ90E — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) August 18, 2023

What a failure of our Education & Parenting system as a whole.



Give students access to therapy. https://t.co/SI2zO2A6mz — Sameer Sewak (@Naa_Cheese) August 18, 2023

Bro literally gave a demo. 💀

The problem is not the fan, but academic stress, family expectations, financial problems, discrimination, depression, anxiety and social isolation. Provide mental health care and support. Raise awareness, train teachers to identify at-risk students. https://t.co/0Z6Z5o9VRd — Abhishek (@AbhishekSay) August 18, 2023

……… I wish I had words https://t.co/XOGd2O5OXc — Nona Uppal (@nona_uppal) August 18, 2023

Mental health issues should be treated with empathy rather than with quick fixes like these.

