If you have been working in a work-from-home setting, you would agree that sometimes you cannot reach back to your family, especially when you are stuck in a meeting. A similar thing happened with this Twitter user when he was in a meeting and his mother reached out. When he texted his mother about it, she sent him the sweetest message. The text will surely leave a smile on your face.
Taking to Twitter, a user who goes by the name Rishik Suri shared a screenshot of the conversation he had with his mother. After he asked his mother if the matter was urgent, his mother replied, “Just wanted to say I love you.” AWWW. He captioned the picture, “love my mother so much :)”
Take a look at the tweet here.
Rishik’s tweet has gone viral on Twitter. It has fetched over 102K views, over 2K likes, and many retweets and comments. Many commented on how wholesome their entire conversation was. Some commented that mothers are precious, while others commented how lucky he was.
Here’s what people had to say.
This conversation is, literally, the most wholesome thing you will find on the internet today.
Also Read: 14 People Reveal The Most Wholesome Things Their Mother Taught Them