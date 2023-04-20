If you have been working in a work-from-home setting, you would agree that sometimes you cannot reach back to your family, especially when you are stuck in a meeting. A similar thing happened with this Twitter user when he was in a meeting and his mother reached out. When he texted his mother about it, she sent him the sweetest message. The text will surely leave a smile on your face.

Taking to Twitter, a user who goes by the name Rishik Suri shared a screenshot of the conversation he had with his mother. After he asked his mother if the matter was urgent, his mother replied, “Just wanted to say I love you.” AWWW. He captioned the picture, “love my mother so much :)”

love my mother so much : ) pic.twitter.com/eqt0uHolPo — Rishik Suri (@RishikSuri) April 12, 2023

Rishik’s tweet has gone viral on Twitter. It has fetched over 102K views, over 2K likes, and many retweets and comments. Many commented on how wholesome their entire conversation was. Some commented that mothers are precious, while others commented how lucky he was.

Here’s what people had to say.

May she live long and healthy prosperous life. — Imm The Dim (@ImmTheDim) April 13, 2023

If I say i love you to my mom she ask me kya hua sab thik to hai hai — Sachin chaurasiya (@The_sachin360) April 12, 2023

My mom be like 👍🏻 for everything 😭 — V🪐 (@Vashanthraaa) April 13, 2023

I hope you replied to her, "Love you too," before tweeting — DYA IYER (@dyaiyer) April 13, 2023

maternal affection in this economy? 🥰 https://t.co/yINnemSxXW — chak de gangland (@matharutaran) April 12, 2023

My mother will never say I love you



Instead she will ask what have I cooked today.



And I find that cute — Chinmay କବି 🇮🇳💙 (@ChinuKabi) April 13, 2023

Moms are the best❤️ — Saniya Dhawan (@SaniyaDhawan1) April 12, 2023

Wholesome pro max — sadboihours (@sadboih39136259) April 12, 2023

This conversation is, literally, the most wholesome thing you will find on the internet today.