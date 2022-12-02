Twitter chief, Elon Musk, is often seen criticizing plagiarism (even when he himself was accused of plagiarizing a kid’s drawing, but that’s not what we are here to talk about today) and impersonification. But it looks like his long-time Twitter connection from India and self-proclaimed biggest fan of Elon Musk, Pranay Pathole, is the king of plagiarism.

A couple of months back, Pranay Pathole made headlines after he posted a picture with Elon Musk on Twitter. He called Musk a humble and down-to-earth person and an inspiration to millions.

It was so great meeting you @elonmusk at the Gigafactory Texas. Never seen such a humble and down-to-earth person. You're an inspiration to the millions 💕 pic.twitter.com/TDthgWlOEV — Pranay Pathole (@PPathole) August 22, 2022

Pranay is Musk’s long-time Twitter connection who often tweets about Tesla and sometimes even gets replies from Musk. But as it turns out, all those viral tweets of his weren’t really his. One quick google search and you’ll find out the Reddit comments from where these were copied. There’s even a website with a parallel comparison of the original Reddit comments and Pranay’s copied tweets. Have a look!

This rabbit role is deep… *Insanely* deep 😵‍💫 We've been trying to bring it to Elon's attention for months.https://t.co/3i5kBhAwOYhttps://t.co/uTkEow78vb pic.twitter.com/wZTmpt3XN2 — Renata Konkoly 🐢🦔 (@RenataKonkoly) November 23, 2022

I was just blocked by a notorious plagiarizer because I’m friends with people who pointed out he’s doing just that.

Every. Single. Tweet.

Zero care about others or community when they do that. pic.twitter.com/aGuVPSnaIG — K10✨ (@Kristennetten) November 23, 2022

This is big! Pranay Pathole wanted to return his (non existent) Model 3 Performance in 2018 because of sudden price drop of $5k.@elonmusk #Pranaygiarism pic.twitter.com/X0dVQAtCuS — Tesla Statistics (@StatisticsTesla) August 15, 2022

Pranay used to quote Reddit or you ‒ all the time. He acted like a personalized bot. I would not encourage this behavior; he even copy-pasted "his own feelings" from Reddit. https://t.co/J9mrAxFG5I — Lauren Row (@LaurenRow5) December 1, 2022

These allegations were making rounds on Twitter for a while now but they got massive attention this week, and Elon Musk tweeted that he’ll look into it. There were even reports that Pranay’s account has been suspended but it doesn’t look like it.

It’ll be interesting to see how this unfolds and if Elon Musk’s friend’s account actually gets suspended or not.