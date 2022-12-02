Twitter chief, Elon Musk, is often seen criticizing plagiarism (even when he himself was accused of plagiarizing a kid’s drawing, but that’s not what we are here to talk about today) and impersonification. But it looks like his long-time Twitter connection from India and self-proclaimed biggest fan of Elon Musk, Pranay Pathole, is the king of plagiarism.
A couple of months back, Pranay Pathole made headlines after he posted a picture with Elon Musk on Twitter. He called Musk a humble and down-to-earth person and an inspiration to millions.
Pranay is Musk’s long-time Twitter connection who often tweets about Tesla and sometimes even gets replies from Musk. But as it turns out, all those viral tweets of his weren’t really his. One quick google search and you’ll find out the Reddit comments from where these were copied. There’s even a website with a parallel comparison of the original Reddit comments and Pranay’s copied tweets. Have a look!
These allegations were making rounds on Twitter for a while now but they got massive attention this week, and Elon Musk tweeted that he’ll look into it. There were even reports that Pranay’s account has been suspended but it doesn’t look like it.
It’ll be interesting to see how this unfolds and if Elon Musk’s friend’s account actually gets suspended or not.