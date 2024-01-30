It doesn’t take much to realise the rich inhabit a realm several light-years above ours. Their lifestyle is grand but infinite times of the sense we would derive from the word. This is particularly true for billionaires. You see, theoretically, there’s a rift even between millionaires and billionaires. “My friend and I were in Aspen last year and overheard a woman complaining how the billionaires were pushing out the millionaires”, remarked a Redditor recently.