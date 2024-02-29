It so often happens that we either forget to or don’t acknowledge our privileges because knowing what we have, comes with a lot of awareness. For instance, there are a number of benefits that just come along if you have more money. That’s the thing with generational wealth or just being born with a silver spoon – you are born into a space that you think is accessible to the rest of the world. A recent Reddit post is a reminder.

A Reddit user, activethrowaway-anon, shared anecdotes associated with being a rich kid. The person mentioned that he has his own issues, and it’s not just privilege that he is born into. For instance, there is a sense of expectation associated with the kid, because their parents are high achievers. The list goes on: where they mention that they can never be themselves, and it’s hard to know who really is true to them – not with them for their money.

“So I’m a teen, born into a very rich family, and Reddit is one of the very few places where I can truly be ‘myself’ but often people say that oh look at this rich kid complaining or just act like I don’t know what I’m talking about just because I was born into wealth.”

The redditor also added that there is a lot that his grandparents did to earn well. So, when people say that he is privileged, their work is ignored. All of this makes sense, and there may understandably be things that people do not understand. However, this still comes from a place where the person thinks that having money causes them problems. It’s almost ignorant when we live in a world with so much divide – where people have so little.

“The amount of times people expect me to pay or have asked me to come along with them expecting me to pay is insane. If you refuse then you stop getting invited to stuff and you even lose friends which isn’t ideal. I would like to be invited and included in activities too.”

So it’s one thing to say that we are all always dealing with something – it’s another to say that privilege is why someone’s life is harder than others. The internet surely has a lot to say.

Maybe we are all always juggling with stuff, and the only way to make it better is to be more empathetic.