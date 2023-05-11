Haven’t we all wished for an examination where the invigilator was absent and we could cheat merrily in an exam? We all have thought about this while we were in school. Now, a viral video shows students from a school in Bihar actually living this “dream”.

Screengrab from the video

A viral video from Bihar shows a classroom full of students with no invigilator in sight. The students took the matter into their own hands and used the LCD TV in the classroom to play Bhojpuri songs. The song was, obviously, by Bihar’s beloved artist – Pawan Singh. While some students used their mobile phones to cheat, others used them to make videos from all angles possible. Some even took it a step further and danced to Pawan Singh’s tunes. All this while, the doors of the classroom were shut.

Take a look at the video here.

एक ओर कक्षा में बायोलॉजी की परीक्षा चल रही है और दूसरी ओर टीवी पर पवन सिंह के गाने।



यह हाल बिहार के CM नीतीश कुमार के ज़िले के हैं। pic.twitter.com/NajHNfB67o — Anurag Chaddha (@AnuragChaddha) May 10, 2023

The video highlights the poor state of education in Bihar. According to a report by ETV Bharat, the video was of students who appeared for an exam at Higher Secondary School, located at Bowrisarai village under the Islampur block of the district. District Education Officer Keshav Prasad, said, “We have taken cognisance of the viral video. The education officer of Islampur block was given the responsibility to probe the incident.”

Here’s what people had to say about the video.

Abhi tak TV sahi salamat hai aur chori nahi hua, ye badi baat hai. Baaki exams to aate jaate rahte hain😂 — The Evil Monkey (@TheEvilMonkey23) May 10, 2023

Bro this is swag in bihar 😂 but ye sab sahi nii lagta itne me log khush ho jate h tabhi socho bihar sabse aage q hai padhai chhod kar ….class 12 ke baad sablog padhna start karte hai qki class interesting nii hota h — असुर on Holiday 🗿 (@anvirveer) May 11, 2023

स्कूल या सिनेमा हॉल! नालंदा के इस वीडियो को देख लीजिए… छात्र परीक्षा दे रहे हैं. डेस्क पर कॉपी और क्लासरूम में टीवी… पवन सिंह का भोजपुरी गाने का आनंद ले रहे हैं… देखिए कैसे 11वीं की बायोलॉजी की परीक्षा दे रहे हैं… सीएम नीतीश का यह गृह जिला है. pic.twitter.com/i0sQTU5z3y — Prakash Kumar (@kumarprakash4u) May 10, 2023

Can’t have a ‘Smarter Classroom’!!! — Arun Kumar (@ArunkrHt) May 10, 2023

नालंदा में सब आम बात है.. — Amritesh Kumar (@AmriteshBalli) May 10, 2023

What an unbelievable sight.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: 8 ‘Only In Bihar’ Incidents That Sound Completely Made Up