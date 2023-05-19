Marriages are never easy, even the discussion of them is not the easiest. The hearing of petitions for marriage equality has brought up a number of subsequent debates around marriage. And recently, a statement by the Supreme Court of India raised more questions, and valid infuriated reactions.

The Supreme Court of India made a remark on Wednesday that majority of divorces in the country are the result of love marriages. A two-judge bench was hearing a transfer petition arising out of a matrimonial dispute, and court was informed that the marriage was a love dispute. Justice Gavai then remarked, “Most divorces are arising from love marriages only”.

#SupremeCourt #CourtroomExchange



Bench hearing transfer petition arising out of matrimonial dispute



Advocate: They had a love marriage.



Justice Gavai: Most divorces are arising from love marriages only.



Bench subsequently called for mediation. pic.twitter.com/V16eqaEnN9 — Bar & Bench – Live Threads (@lawbarandbench) May 17, 2023

This assumption was probably a result of personal observations by the court and the bench, but it’s still an assumption. Even if it were a fact, less divorces or no divorce in a marirgae doesn’t directly mean a happy or successul marriage. This remark comes from the idea that divorce means failing. And it certainly didn’t sit well with people.

The internet has a lot to say, rightly so.

And all dowry deaths take place in ……..? — Latha (@Latha20480814) May 17, 2023

So now is the Supreme Court blaming love for divorces ?? or trying to say couples who choose are immature ??



Seems Supreme Court has become a marriage counsellor now, for all.. gay marriage, love marriage, adultery is allowed



R the marriages of the judges going fine ??😜 — CC – Championing against Child abuse (@ccrebel1) May 17, 2023

We expect the honourable Supreme Court to give non generalized verdicts true to the specific case. — Shradha Naik (@Shradha93911608) May 17, 2023

But then are divorces bad? Patriarchal society… Women has always been a victim of circumstances… Atleast in love marriage they have a choice… — Mohit Beria (@BetiaMohit) May 17, 2023

Maybe the judges should look at statistics where they would find that divorces happen just as much in arranged marriages as love marriages! — Stephen B Billings (@StephenBBilling) May 17, 2023

Water is the most deadly liquid in the world, 100% of people who have ingested it, have died. https://t.co/YSlB5nMNfY — Abhijeeth Babu (@Djdkurkskks) May 17, 2023

"Most divorces are arising from love marriages only"

—based on:

a. actual data? or,

b. WhatsApp forward(ed many times)? https://t.co/tZmW3HiW9r — Karthik 🇮🇳 (@beastoftraal) May 17, 2023

What a stupid conclusion without basis or facts on record. https://t.co/Osg2fdIyBv — Bun maska (@extraharsh) May 17, 2023

The issue with our society is that we hardly accept other’s choices, the moment we don’t get them. And such opinions stem from this very issue.