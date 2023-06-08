When you start earning, you have plenty of questions regarding your salary. These questions can range from whether you are paid enough or whether your salary is enough to survive in the city. A user on Twitter asked a similar question and the answers she received is ironically funny.

Taking to Twitter, a user who goes by the name Dipali Sharma, tweeted, “Is 40-LPA salary good enough for a 23-year-old in India?” Her tweet went immensely viral and people started wondering which jobs pay ₹40 LPA.

Take a look at the tweet here.

Is 40-LPA salary good enough for a 23-year-old in India? — dipali sharma (@dipalilyy) June 4, 2023

At the end of the day, your lifestyle choices define how much salary you need to live comfortably and not paycheck to paycheck. And this amount will vary for different individuals.

Dipali’s tweet has fetched over 1.7K likes and more than a million views. People gave her the most hilarious responses. Some said that you need more than ₹40LPA to survive in metro cities like Bangalore or Mumbai. While others made memes that are relatable AF.

Here’s how people reacted to Dipali’s tweet.

Mumbai mein nahi iidhar 70 LPA lagega — Kalyan Kumar Biswal (@KalyanKBiswal) June 4, 2023

Didi thodi sharam bhi krlo😭 — Deepanshu (@deepanshu_s17) June 4, 2023

nah itna to meri gaadi tel peeti hai — Anshooooooool (@whiskey_sourr) June 4, 2023

you need 1cr in bengaluru — Manoj Gowda (@manojgowda4421) June 4, 2023

quora questions on twitter 💀 — Gaurav Sarage (@gauravsarage4) June 4, 2023

nhi 10 is fine isliye baaki idhar send karo hehe — VaradJS (@VaradJS) June 4, 2023

me when I find 40-LPA 23-year-old boss bitch CEO baddy ✌️pic.twitter.com/heduUoxNA7 https://t.co/7mRHFsLcJZ — Ae Fatimah Veg Kheema is Coming (@strgtOuttaCntxt) June 5, 2023

Have some shame, you're only 23 and asking for a 40 LPA, I used to ask 80 LPA when I was in play school https://t.co/I7Y5dqNzPK — Udit (@udit_buch) June 5, 2023

No bro. 95LPA is the avg that is ideal. Please go update yourself. https://t.co/yWjpx2rJyr — Patronus⚡ (@divyasundar98) June 5, 2023

