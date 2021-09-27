Fresh air, greenery all around and backwaters, this defines Kochi. Over the years, Kochi has become a popular location for job-seeking people across industries like IT, education, etc. People from across the country come to Kochi to earn a living.

If you are moving to Kochi, this is the kind of lifestyle you can expect to afford on a salary of ₹ 25,000 per month.

1. Accommodation: Between ₹5,000 - ₹8,000 per month

There are plenty of apartments, paying guest accommodations, sharing accommodations in Kochi. If you are a bachelor and wish to live in a separate 1 BHK you will have to pay a rent ranging between ₹8,000-10,000 per month.

The availability of 1 BHK flats is limited in Kochi and therefore prices are higher. It would be better if you share a 2/3 BHK flat with friends or colleagues.

You can rent a 3 BHK (furnished/semi-furnished) flat at ₹20,000-25,000 in areas like Kakkanad and Kaloor. So your monthly share will come to ₹7,000-8,000.

Semifurnished 2 BHK flats are available in the city centre like Edapally at ₹10,000 per month. This brings your share to just ₹5,000.

In posh areas like Marine Drive, 3 BHK flats can be rented at ₹30,000-33,000. These flats are near backwaters and so you'll end up paying a little more - ₹10,000 per month.

If you are comfortable living in PGs, you can get them at as low as ₹4,000 per month in twin sharing to ₹5,000 per month for single room.

2. Transport: Upto ₹3,000 per month

Travelling by your personal vehicle would be the best choice in Kochi. If you are living somewhere within a distance of 5-6 km from your office, you will use 30 litres of petrol on an average.

Considering the current prices of petrol as ₹101/litre, you will spend ₹3,000 per month on commutation.

Kochi Metro is also a reasonable public transport alternative but it has limited reach as of now. You are charged ₹10 for a distance uptp 2 km, ₹20 for 5 km and ₹30 for upto 10 km.

If you hire a personal cab like Uber and Ola, you will have to pay around ₹20 per km.

3. Groceries: Upto ₹4,000 per month.

Groceries are comparatively expensive in Kochi. You pay ₹50 for a litre of milk. Estimates suggest that the expenditure for groceries and other household stuff for a family in Kochi can be around ₹8,000-10,000 whereas the same for a bachelor can be around ₹3,000-4,000 per month.

4. Food: Upto 3,000 per month

Veg tiffin services in Kochi start from ₹80 per meal. So, if you choose to eat from them your average monthly expenses on food will be around ₹4,000-5000. The rates for non-veg food start from ₹120 per meal.

If you hire a cook cum househelp, they will charge you around ₹3,000 per head.

If you are going out 4-5 times a month, you can expect to spend ₹ 2,000-3,000 per month.

5. Electricity: Upto ₹1,000 per month

Electricity rates are quite subsidised in Kochi. Moreover, the weather is pleasant most of the year so you do not need to use the AC much.

Average electricity bill for a 3 BHK apartment come to around ₹2,000 - 3,000 for two months. If you are sharing the apartment with other people, you will pay just ₹800-1,000.

6. Cooking Gas: Upto ₹500 per month

An LPG cylinder will cost you ₹800-1000. It will easily last for 2 months if you are cooking for one or two people.

If you have piped gas connection, the gas bill comes to around ₹800-1,000 for two months for three people.

Again, if you are living in a shared apartment, you pay only around ₹300 per head.

7. WiFi: Upto ₹1,000 per month

Other charges incurred on the Internet depend on the connection you opt. You can get a Jio Fiber or Airtel connection at ₹1,000 per month.

8. Water: Upto ₹200 per month

Water charges are quite nominal in Kochi. If you are living in one of any residential societies, you won't have to pay water bills separately. It will be covered in maintenance.

9. Eating out: Upto ₹2,000 per month

You have two kind of options. If you choose traditional food places like the Sarvana Bhawan, Aaryas or Abhirami, eating out won't cost you more than ₹150 per head for a meal.

Other high-end restaurants and hotels like the Hyatt, JW Mariott, etc. can be expensive costing around ₹1000-1500 for two.

10. Miscellaneous: Upto ₹2,000 per month

Shopping is a bit expensive in Kochi. You don't find cheap stuff even in flea markets. If you go to malls, you will spend at least ₹1,000-2,000 per visit.

One visit to movie theatres like PVR will cost you ₹200 per visit.

Of the ₹25,000 that you earn, you will need at least (8,000 + 3,000 + 4,000 + 3,000 + 1,000) ₹16,000 - 20,000 for your monthly expenses to survive in Kochi.