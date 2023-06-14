Okay, hold up. This article is going to blow your mind because it is going to present you with two facts that aren’t much known. Well, one might be known. But the other is a shocker. And all of this is about a brand that we see so often and that is Jaquar – the luxury bath fittings brand.
Taking to Twitter, a user who goes by the name Valia shared screenshots of Jaquar’s Wikipedia page. She tweeted, “I was today years old when I found out that it’s JAQUAR not JAGUAR LUXURY BATH FITTINGS and it was named after a grandma called Jai Kaur? My entire life is a lie.”
Take a look at the tweet here.
So there are two things-
A) It’s Jaquar and not Jaguar (but hey, if you listen to their ads properly, they always stress on the Q sound. It’s the design that makes the ‘Q’ look like a ‘G’).
B) The brand was named after the grandmother of the Mehra Brothers who launched the brand. Their grandmother was named Jai Kaur! And from there Jaquar came into existence.
The tweet blew up and people were shook when they found this out. Here’s what they had to say.
The more you know!
