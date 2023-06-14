Okay, hold up. This article is going to blow your mind because it is going to present you with two facts that aren’t much known. Well, one might be known. But the other is a shocker. And all of this is about a brand that we see so often and that is Jaquar – the luxury bath fittings brand.

Representative Image | Source: Pinterest

Taking to Twitter, a user who goes by the name Valia shared screenshots of Jaquar’s Wikipedia page. She tweeted, “I was today years old when I found out that it’s JAQUAR not JAGUAR LUXURY BATH FITTINGS and it was named after a grandma called Jai Kaur? My entire life is a lie.”

Take a look at the tweet here.

I was today years old when I found out that It's JAQUAR not JAGUAR LUXURY BATH FITTINGS and it was named after a grandma called Jai Kaur? My entire life is a lie. pic.twitter.com/M9r6V9ohAp — Valia (@Vaishnavioffl) June 13, 2023

So there are two things-

A) It’s Jaquar and not Jaguar (but hey, if you listen to their ads properly, they always stress on the Q sound. It’s the design that makes the ‘Q’ look like a ‘G’).

B) The brand was named after the grandmother of the Mehra Brothers who launched the brand. Their grandmother was named Jai Kaur! And from there Jaquar came into existence.

The tweet blew up and people were shook when they found this out. Here’s what they had to say.

There was a definite hint in the VO of all their ads, to be fair. Never once said "g". — Debayan Sen (ਦੇਬਾਯਨ) (@debayansen) June 13, 2023

WTH!!! All these years I have been sitting on a potty named after someone's grandma?!!!!! This is so NOT weird.. pic.twitter.com/yiRvo7nttR — Karan T (@jaanebhidoyaaro) June 13, 2023

Whenever I noticed the q, I thought it was a typo. But now, I no longer wonder why. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/RHnNYAURkp — Joginder Tanikella (@jogitanikella) June 13, 2023

I knew it was Jaquar but dodnt know the etymology till now https://t.co/eabsszCs69 — peeleraja (@peeleraja) June 13, 2023

Bahut pehle jab phone nahi hua karta tha washroom mein leke jaane ko.. tab padha tha washbasin pe..

Though it is just an accented version of Jai Kaur (Founder's granny), ye recently maalum pada. https://t.co/mwivFJTXqV — Toby Flenderson 🇮🇳 "Parody" (@To_beFlenderson) June 13, 2023

Knew it was Jaquar but thought it was a desi attempt to copy a foreign brand 🤷🏼‍♀️ — Maith Iyengar (@maith_i) June 13, 2023

I thought I was able to afford one of the Jaguars at least, that also gone https://t.co/F3gugz4GTI — Sagar K (@summerspeech_) June 13, 2023

Fakkkk. I learned this 2 months back when I had to check their website for a replacement. I was shocked and wanted to tweet about it but then thought everyone knew. 😯



It's JAQUAR and not JAGUAR. https://t.co/2zInPEzD7J — Sini ꕤ (@siniya_says) June 13, 2023

Fire the logo designer ! https://t.co/hMkHKGOrR3 — Siva S 🈯️ (@sivasregal) June 13, 2023

The more you know!

