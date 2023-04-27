Remember how most of us woke up super early to attend school at 7:30 AM? Depending on when your school bus arrived, you had to wake up, sometimes, even as early as 5 AM. And that was painful. A tweet sums up how these early timings do more harm than good for kids and also for parents. Frankly speaking, it makes sense.

Rituparna Chatterjee, a senior journalist, took to Twitter and wrote about how early school timings are a bane. She tweeted, “We were in a space where we were discussing how brutally early school timings are actually harming children and killing working mums whose day is basically 4:45-5 AM to midnight. Immediately there’s that one parent who says: So what? It’s good for kids to wake up really early.”

ADVERTISEMENT Take a look at the tweet here.

We were in a space where we were discussing how brutally early school timings are actually harming children and killing working mums whose day is basically 445-5 am to midnight. Immediately there's that one parent who says: "So what? It's good for kids to wake up really early" 😑 — Rituparna Chatterjee (@MasalaBai) April 26, 2023

The tweet has forced a lot of people to look at early school timings for what they are, i.e., cruel. Let’s talk about summer timings when a lot of schools change their timings to 6 AM. A child will have to wake up at 4:30 AM in order to get ready for school. Kids aren’t adults that they will wake up the instant the alarm goes off. They take their time to get dressed and eat and having a one-hour window is necessary so that they don’t end up missing their school bus.

For parents, it means waking up even earlier than the kid to make sure the child eats breakfast and has everything ready for school. Most of the time kids aren’t even productive that early in the morning. They end up feeling groggy the whole time. Yes, there might be benefits to waking early but at what cost?

ADVERTISEMENT Coming to Rituparna’s tweet, many people shared their ordeal. Some also commented on how early their kids wake up for school. Here’s what people had to say.

In Bangalore, most schools start at 8:30. So the bus comes at around 7:30…. One of the reasons I’m happy to raise my kid here …at least she does not need to get up at 5-6 AM , 5 days a week. Also my view is kids learn more if they are well rested — Shivi Mishra (@shivi_mishra) April 27, 2023

no proper breakfast & lunch. can't even go to the washroom properly early in the morning. disturbance in sleep routine, have to do activities when they are exhausted or it is nonproductive period. morning assembly so bad. — Anuschka (@AnuschkaaPreeti) April 26, 2023

True, my 4 years old wakes up at 5am because his bus arrives at 6:30am for 7:30am school — Qaynat (@Qaynatmazhar) April 26, 2023

So right. Empathy doesn't exist. The authority as God; criticism as bad is innate belief. When I questioned nursery timings for 4yo's school in a group, promptly came the reply that schools have systems. What systems? Are they going to join the army? Look at us the society — Rupleena Bose (@papercheesecake) April 27, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT And students fainting in the morning assembly because those teachers would force us to do open assemblies 🙁 — Falooda (@QuietFalooda) April 26, 2023

It is detrimental to have early school/college timings. So many students skip their breakfast to reach the place on time and end up sitting in class with empty stomachs. https://t.co/vzGw0ZHx3o — ಮಿಲನ (@NeelaMilana) April 26, 2023

It's just cruel for the younger ones. My first criteria for a school was afternoon timings — Nitasha Natu (@nnatuTOI) April 26, 2023

My niece wakes up at 5 am to go to school. Just the thought hurts me. — A. Kameshwari (@Kameshwari93) April 26, 2023

Schools have to work for 6 hours per day. That combined with the fact that there is no space in Metro cities to expand, force them to have 2 shifts. 6am to 12 noon and the next one 12noon to 6pm. It's terrible for everyone. — Kay (@kaynair) April 27, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT Grew up in the hills, school hours were 10 am to 4 pm, waking up at 5 am for school for the last 12 years has worsened my fibromyalgia and I can't take a lot of medicines that require extended sleep hours — Pooja Priyamvada (She/Her) (@SoulVersified) April 27, 2023

Petition for schools to start classes at an acceptable time.

You May Also Like: 13 Completely Useless Things We Were Made To Do In School