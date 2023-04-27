Remember how most of us woke up super early to attend school at 7:30 AM? Depending on when your school bus arrived, you had to wake up, sometimes, even as early as 5 AM. And that was painful. A tweet sums up how these early timings do more harm than good for kids and also for parents. Frankly speaking, it makes sense.
Rituparna Chatterjee, a senior journalist, took to Twitter and wrote about how early school timings are a bane. She tweeted, “We were in a space where we were discussing how brutally early school timings are actually harming children and killing working mums whose day is basically 4:45-5 AM to midnight. Immediately there’s that one parent who says: So what? It’s good for kids to wake up really early.”
Take a look at the tweet here.
The tweet has forced a lot of people to look at early school timings for what they are, i.e., cruel. Let’s talk about summer timings when a lot of schools change their timings to 6 AM. A child will have to wake up at 4:30 AM in order to get ready for school. Kids aren’t adults that they will wake up the instant the alarm goes off. They take their time to get dressed and eat and having a one-hour window is necessary so that they don’t end up missing their school bus.
For parents, it means waking up even earlier than the kid to make sure the child eats breakfast and has everything ready for school. Most of the time kids aren’t even productive that early in the morning. They end up feeling groggy the whole time. Yes, there might be benefits to waking early but at what cost?
Coming to Rituparna’s tweet, many people shared their ordeal. Some also commented on how early their kids wake up for school. Here’s what people had to say.
Petition for schools to start classes at an acceptable time.
