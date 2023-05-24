Sarah Jacob resigned as NDTV’s prime time anchor and host of the popular show ‘We the People’ on Monday. The journalist posted a note on Twitter, where she shared this news and talked about her time with NDTV. Earlier this year, Pronoy Roy and Radhika Roy quit the company, which was followed by senior Hindi journalist Ravish Kumar leaving the channel.

Sarah Jacob worked with the channel for over twenty years, which she mentioned in her note. She called the time ‘rewarding’ and her career magical.

And people on the internet had different reactions, where many lauded her.

I remember Sarah Jacob from college (she was a year senior to me) and she was a no nonsense person back then too. Much respect! ❤️ — Vasundhara Sirnate (@vsirnate) May 23, 2023

Sorry to see you go. Best wishes @sjacobtalk and continue asking the tough questions. https://t.co/mj0FnqNn8q — Jasmine Shah (@Jasmine441) May 24, 2023

It takes guts to do what you have done. Thank you and wishing you all the best! N https://t.co/eEdKfhcmnF — Poonam Joshi (@PoonamJoshi_) May 23, 2023

With her experience and position, you get used to a consistent stream of good income. It's tough to call it quits on the job you have been doing for decades and love. It's difficult at so many levels. Kudos to Sarah and to many like her who've stood for journalistic ethics. https://t.co/JkT1D9jaEF — Zoya Rasul (@zoyarasul) May 23, 2023

It’s been an honor to share the desk with you @sjacobtalk

Congratulations on a stellar career through the time in New York to the early morning and late night shifts in New Delhi.

Thank you for keeping it classy. https://t.co/AukrflXQ6i — Amitoj Singh (@amitoj) May 23, 2023

another journalist being loyal to her profession https://t.co/her4aNHAOb — Vishal Kumar (@vishku_) May 24, 2023

I saw it coming in recent weeks @sjacobtalk…you carved ur own space @ndtv of yore. My bests https://t.co/lRQCejUENZ — Vinod Sharma (@VinodSharmaView) May 24, 2023

I know it's painful and challenging to come out of the paycheck slavery but it's worth it. Trust your skill sets, quit, move forward, and live with dignity.🙏🏼❤️ https://t.co/DS6rZwxXrm — Waheeda 🤭 (@WaheedaComrade) May 24, 2023

As I remember, Sarah Jacob and one of her friends started their careers with TVI as trainee journalists in 1998. At that time, I noticed that she was bright, foresighted, articulate, and hardworking. I wish her all the success in her forthcoming assignment. — sanjay kumar (@sanju1000) May 23, 2023

Thank you for having me on your shows Sarah. Best wishes on your journey ahead. — Apar (@apar1984) May 23, 2023

Sarah Jacob worked as an anchor and producer of the weekly show, We The People, which is one the flagship programs of the channel.