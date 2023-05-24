Sarah Jacob resigned as NDTV’s prime time anchor and host of the popular show ‘We the People’ on Monday. The journalist posted a note on Twitter, where she shared this news and talked about her time with NDTV. Earlier this year, Pronoy Roy and Radhika Roy quit the company, which was followed by senior Hindi journalist Ravish Kumar leaving the channel.
Sarah Jacob worked with the channel for over twenty years, which she mentioned in her note. She called the time ‘rewarding’ and her career magical.
And people on the internet had different reactions, where many lauded her.
Sarah Jacob worked as an anchor and producer of the weekly show, We The People, which is one the flagship programs of the channel.