A day after senior journalist Ravish Kumar resigned from his position as the Senior Executive Editor of NDTV India, he took to YouTube to share a heartfelt message. The video explained his journey with the channel and also his reasons for leaving the channel. But apart from all these, Ravish Kumar also held up a mirror to the current state of media in the country.

Ravish Kumar recounted how his journey with NDTV India started back in 1996. He said that he had joined the news channel as a translator, but his first assignment was sifting through the letters the channel received from the audience.

Ravish, in his video, thanked his team. He added how TV journalism is all about teamwork and the anchor is only as good as his team. While going over his journey, he shared snippets of how he has seen the media landscape change in the past two decades. He said how the audience today is an institution in itself.

Following his resignation, Ravish Kumar was emotional about his journey and refrained from speaking much about it. However, in his classic style, he managed to say a lot in just a few words.

Ravish has always been critical of those in power. He has always stood as the voice of reason. As the Adani Group took over NDTV India, Ravish also shared an extremely important message that highlighted the relationship a journalist has with his audience. On a deeper level, it also shows that it is only the audience who can revive the current state.

Ravish Kumar was known for his Hindi journalism and his classic style of being able to speak volumes in the most simple of terms. Towards the end of the video, Ravish thanked his women colleagues for teaching him about empathy. He also thanked his family for their unwavering support.

Back in 2019, Ravish Kumar won the prestigious Ramon Magsaysay Award for his ethical journalism. During his stint at NDTV, he anchored shows such as the Prime Time, Hum Log, Ravish ki Report, and more. His resignation comes as a shocker to the audience. Here’s what people had to say.

Almost 1 million subscribers in a day on Ravish Kumar's youtube channel. Never saw such love from the people for a journalist. — Kaushik Raj (@kaushikrj6) December 1, 2022

This still remains a memorable episode of Prime Time with Ravish Kumar.

End of an era.#RavishKumar pic.twitter.com/jpUv3PJshy — 🇮🇳Delightful🇮🇳 (@sdhruv86) November 30, 2022

With Ravish Kumar leaving NDTV, the last Bastian of journalistic integrity is gone from mainstream prime time news



Independent publishers, journalists, and activists are the only way forward.



Don’t get sucked into the even worse whirlpool that tv news is going to stoop to — Andre Borges (@borges) November 30, 2022

You can see the full video by Ravish Kumar on his YouTube channel here.