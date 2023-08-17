A marriage is a big deal. Especially in India where people ascribe a lot of importance to it. So much so that the idea of being married is shoved down our throats when we are young. And just like any other thing, people have their opinions when it comes to marriage and rightly so.

A Twitter user started a thread where they asked people to share their unpopular opinions on marriage. Twitterati obliged. Their responses will either have you agreeing or disagreeing, there’s just no in-between.

Let’s take a look, shall we?

1. On desi marriages.

Marriage for most women, particularly in our part of the world, is a glorified prison. Many women use marriage to escape the prison of their own families only to be imprisoned by their husbands' families. https://t.co/NkjiSfbkd0 — Nida Kirmani (@NidaKirmani) August 15, 2023

2. Another opinion on marriages in India.

Most marriages in this part of the world are a spectacularly one-sided deal with no semblance of equality. https://t.co/b74oc9wefY — Sukhada (@appadappajappa) August 16, 2023

3. This is a good yardstick.

The healthiest marriage is the one where neither of the partners lose their individuality. They have the space and time to thrive as individuals all while building their dream life 👍 https://t.co/iHz8Jf5GnD — shehar bano 🇵🇸 (@janetsnakhole) August 15, 2023

4. Some people really put forth their honest opinions.

Desi men have absolutely no backbone or spine when it comes to marrying someone from another faith… They will have no issue in stringing the woman along but when it comes to taking a stand for her, they'll be like oops Amma abba nahin maanrahay https://t.co/a0H9Qu1zOu — Kabutarr ja ja ja (@queserasarasara) August 14, 2023

5. Some dropped truth bombs.

"staying together for the kids" is most likely the worst thing you can do for a child https://t.co/e4adG68iyY — KainⒶ🏳️‍⚧️ (plural.cafe/@cain) (@brousikrystaly) August 15, 2023

6. A good point, frankly.

Your marriage/your partner should make your life easier.



It shouldn't be something you have to constantly "work at", because it should just come naturally.



Little arguments are expected when you coexist with another human…but massive, ugly, deep fights???? No. https://t.co/rVT5wnQPWH — curby (@mommatofour_) August 16, 2023

7. OOF.

Most men marry so their wives can take care of his parents and spend her entire life serving them and him and she’s not allowed to have a life or a voice of her own no matter how “well-educated” these men are. Freud was right. Even when the wife is doing everything she can, the… https://t.co/AOTGgdUSxA — 𝘼 (@Soulislunar) August 16, 2023

8. Too real.

post-wedding depression is REAL. for couples but especially for women, since we're in a completely new environment, regardless of how lovely and nice everyone is. https://t.co/ikIPbvjje8 — Joti Ghani (@desi_disco) August 16, 2023

9. This might offend some people.

Marriage isn't the ultimate expression of love.



It's a legal and spiritual contract that we've culturally tied to love, romance and sexuality. https://t.co/VATgXYEwUq — Keshav Kant (@MxKantEven) August 15, 2023

10. We need to speak more about divorces.

Speaking about divorce/separation should be as openly discussed as having children and finances but people get spooked because “you’re bringing bad vibes into your marriage/partnership””. https://t.co/zOj6aBkEkT — Dr Laylah (@lazyorlaylah) August 14, 2023

11. Indian weddings in a nutshell?

A lot of people nowadays only get married, so they can have a "wedding".



Weddings have been so glamorized that people forget they now have responsibilities and an actual partner at the end, who they have to spend a lifetime with. https://t.co/SO86rcJ1fU — Wardah umer (@UmerWardah) August 14, 2023

12. This might be true for most people.

Most people are just prepared for weddings; they understand little about marriage and what it’s all about. https://t.co/7Ov92Mt0nl — Mirza Arif Beg (@Iammirzaarif) August 15, 2023

13. Society will tremble after reading this.

married people can fall out of love and it’s totally fine. rather than being in an unhappy marriage it’s really better to path ways for their own sanity. ignore those people who say “bacha karlo distraction aur sab sahi hojaye ga” no don’t. don’t spoil your child’s life. https://t.co/K4SE81fbTz — desiburgerbacha (@shortiekiddo28) August 16, 2023

14. Not a bad idea.

Marriage shouldn’t be a priority in your 20’s, live and enjoy life before you settle down. Also, don’t feel like you have to settle for sake of having a spouse. And last, you SHOULD/NEED to be picky, bc you’re picking the person you’re about to spend the rest of your life with. https://t.co/N2zWDjVLGC — Great White Buffalo 🇨🇴 (@Itsjustceejai) August 14, 2023

15. *gulps*

Don’t marry into a family that doesn’t accept you. Do yourself the favor to walk away. Your partner is as important as your in-laws. https://t.co/QYtOLLC9QC — KHAN'✨ (@khanofkhans11_) August 14, 2023

Some of these unpopular opinions on marriage were a lot to unpack.