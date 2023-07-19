Marriages in India are complicated and a 29-year-old woman’s anonymous confession about the dilemma she is facing during the matrimonial process has brought that to light.

The anonymous confession notes that the woman is currently talking to 14 potential life partners. She has listed them down based on their age, employers, salaries, and location. The woman has described herself as a B.Com graduate who isn’t working currently. She took to the internet to ask people for their help.

The post has ignited a fiery debate on Twitter. One such post reads, “Imagine dedicating your whole life to education, building a good career. And then getting judged on your salary by a 29 y/o BCom aunty who’s not even working as of now. What is this bs system!?”

Take a look at the tweet here.

Imagine dedicating your whole life for education, building a good career



And then getting judged on your salary by a 29 y/o BCom aunty who’s not even working as of now



What is this bs system!? pic.twitter.com/bkVqga7zY2 — Aryan Trivedi (@AryanTrivedi_7) July 17, 2023

Yeah, so maybe she is not working because she did not get an opportunity to, and everyone is not in a position to fight? That’s a possibility. This man just labeled her a jobless ‘aunty’, which was unnecessary, but the tweet has fetched over 5.9K likes and more than 977.2K views.

ADVERTISEMENT

People had a lot of opinions to share. Some said that these criteria by the woman are fine because she will be expected to bring dowry and let go of her career to take care of the man’s family and their future child. Others said this is downright discriminatory and reduces men to mere numbers. Some also called out the arranged marriage system which reduces people to commodities. While others spoke about which man they would choose.

Here’s what they had to say.

guys do u remember when centuries of indian men picked their wives on how much dowry and land/gifts was being offered to them and married women (basically property for them) under the guise of arranged marriage – 😍 https://t.co/7owrfhLHi9 — temporarily back home (@luxsoapp) July 18, 2023

oh men are pissed they’re being compared and chosen as if that’s not what’s been happening to women since centuries lmao https://t.co/ezMVbUThdG — k (@krownnist) July 18, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

can any of you MRA/MRA adjacent losers look me in the eye & say men dont reduce women to their physical features or culinary skills etc before deeming them matrimonially appropriate? Y dsnt this woman deserve to find the most financially/socially acceptable prospect for herself? https://t.co/dZdLnOLXKY — copia saffola (@clayyytonbigsby) July 18, 2023

Have kids w one of them, marry one of them, make one your boyfriend, make one your sugar daddy. Why look for one when you can have many <3 https://t.co/EufASmZ0G8 — houseplant (@bhakklavdey) July 18, 2023

This is result of patriarchy where men earn and women produce children. The system designed by your male ancestors, you should ask them why they only want men to earn? https://t.co/8YcpT32YiG — Socialist (@not_centre) July 18, 2023

Calling a 29 y/o woman aunty says more about you than this woman's preferences for an arranged marriage do. https://t.co/ZhaMDJdWt3 — Lex⁷ ᵇʸ ʲᵏ | BTS¹⁰💜 (@lexforbangtan) July 18, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Average indian man discovers arranged marriages are transactional

Congratulations on discovering patriarchy affects you lot too lmfaooo https://t.co/QIQ2usOFMp — god_joonie⁷ ᵇʸ ʲᵏ 🃏 hope edition (@purple_jaykay) July 19, 2023

Quit the arranged marriage market. It’s literally a market that dehumanises everyone involved. https://t.co/ReT4ECXTyv — (((Dominique Fisherwoman))) 💙 (@AbbakkaHypatia) July 18, 2023

i think guy 3 makes more sense. less age, more salary — penguinpecker🐧 (@penguinpecker1) July 18, 2023

Personally find this way of finding a partner demeaning, de-humanising, extremely short-sighted – for all involved.



Pretty sad to see — Dr Sandeep Bansal (@iDrSunny) July 17, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

If she has to pay for a dowry, she has every right to place these details wherever she wants and judge them as commodities. — పవన్ సంతోష్ (Pavan Santhosh) (@santhoo9) July 19, 2023

The confession is a reality check on sexism running deep in our society.

Also Read: 10 Pie Charts That Accurately Sum Up How Arranged Marriages Happen In India