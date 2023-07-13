The recent incessant rain has got Delhi on its knees. Adding to the rainfall, the neighbouring Haryana released more water into the Yamuna River from the Hathnikund barrage. Both of these have made the Yamuna swell much above its danger mark. The river has reached its maximum peak of 207.49 meters — a height which it has not touched since 1978.
The heavy rainfall and the rising water levels have broken records. Many low-lying areas are facing deadly waterlogging. A flood alert has been issued in the Capital. People took to social media to share scary visuals of the Yamuna reaching significant parts of Delhi.
The areas around Kashmere Gate and Ring Road have been flooded due to the rise in the water level of the Yamuna.
Delhi’s posh Civil Lines which has the residential complexes of many VIPs and VVIPs is also facing the brunt. Many areas have neck-deep waters and shops and vehicles are partially submerged.
The areas around Delhi’s famous Majnu-Ka-Tila are also flooded.
Major roads are affected because of heavy water logging.
Even the Red Fort has scary visuals.
Take a look at how the Yamuna is swelling with each passing minute.
The Yamuna Bank Metro Station is currently inaccessible. Metro speed over the bridges above the Yamuna has been reduced as a precautionary measure.
People are advised to stay indoors and follow the advisory issued by the authorities. The Delhi Police has imposed CrPC section 144 in the city’s flood-prone areas.