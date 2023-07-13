The recent incessant rain has got Delhi on its knees. Adding to the rainfall, the neighbouring Haryana released more water into the Yamuna River from the Hathnikund barrage. Both of these have made the Yamuna swell much above its danger mark. The river has reached its maximum peak of 207.49 meters — a height which it has not touched since 1978.

The heavy rainfall and the rising water levels have broken records. Many low-lying areas are facing deadly waterlogging. A flood alert has been issued in the Capital. People took to social media to share scary visuals of the Yamuna reaching significant parts of Delhi.

The areas around Kashmere Gate and Ring Road have been flooded due to the rise in the water level of the Yamuna.

#WATCH | Delhi: Low-lying areas near Kashmiri gate flooded due to the rise in the water level of river Yamuna. pic.twitter.com/wgSNhB669c — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2023

#DelhiFloods | The Yamuna water has now started to reach the roads of Delhi, and several roads have become partially submerged.



There are visuals of Ring Road and Kashmiri Gate showing the impact. pic.twitter.com/B2w9MCjw47 — Amit Pandey (@yuva_journalist) July 12, 2023

Extremely concerning. Yamuna water enters the Ring Road near the ITO flyover.



Till now, the Yamuna river flowing at an all-time and flood level high inundated lanes, houses, shops in low-lying areas. This is the first instance of the Yamuna water entering a major road. pic.twitter.com/XGgDkiBL8y — Priyanshi Sharma (@Priyanshi50) July 12, 2023

Delhi’s posh Civil Lines which has the residential complexes of many VIPs and VVIPs is also facing the brunt. Many areas have neck-deep waters and shops and vehicles are partially submerged.

Yamuna has entered the ‘VVIP’ Delhi now.



Flood situation in the Bungalows of Civil Lines, just about a kilometer away from CM @ArvindKejriwal’s house.



Neck-deep water. Cars and shops submerged. pic.twitter.com/XLECASHEMg — Priyanshi Sharma (@Priyanshi50) July 13, 2023

Delhi right now

Picture from civil lines#DelhiFloods pic.twitter.com/dxTVm5HbuM — Nikhil Lakhwani (@nikhil_lakhwani) July 13, 2023

Yamuna level rising dangerously, causes huge flooding in areas like Civil Lines. This is Ram Kishore road under knee deep water. #yamuna pic.twitter.com/2w8SfnqBHj — S lrfan Habib एस इरफान हबीब عرفان حبئب (@irfhabib) July 13, 2023

The areas around Delhi’s famous Majnu-Ka-Tila are also flooded.

Yamuna flood water on major roads in Delhi. Visuals from flyover connecting Chandgi Ram Akhada to Monastery, through Monastery Flyover, has been flooded. At 10 pm, Yamuna water level risen to an all-time high of 208.05 meters against 207.49 m in 1978. pic.twitter.com/Jo9GvsMA0c — Anand Singh (@Anand_Journ) July 12, 2023

Major roads are affected because of heavy water logging.

VIDEO | Water from overflowing Yamuna enters Delhi's Chandgiram Akhada on ISBT road. pic.twitter.com/ZZoULsDmP0 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 13, 2023

VIDEO | Water from overflowing Yamuna inundates Nigam Bodh Ghat road in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/4uKFqTCVR3 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 13, 2023

The roads that leads to Felix hospital, residential societies, corporate offices from Advant Tower are flooded. Service lanes, elevated footpath, subways, underpasses & roads are submerged with water & all due to overflowing Yamuna River. This is troubling #flood pic.twitter.com/BM4Nl9c0Bs — Jyotsana Paatni ज्योत्सना पाटनी (@J_Paatni) July 13, 2023

Even the Red Fort has scary visuals.

Take a look at how the Yamuna is swelling with each passing minute.

Yamuna water level reaches the highest-ever mark at 207.55 metres. #delhiflood pic.twitter.com/gOKXe7UiR4 — Biplov JBhuyan (@biplovjbhuyan) July 13, 2023

Yamuna river right now.

The water level of Yamuna has hit a 60-year high, flooding the low lying areas in Delhi. https://t.co/LyFqAPBy0t pic.twitter.com/ygzQDRnbUV — Vijaita Singh (@vijaita) July 13, 2023

Yamuna River in Delhi continues to rise. The difference between yesterday and today is really stark. Monsoon 2023 is no joke. #Monsoon2023 #majnukatila#delhi pic.twitter.com/7cyEfEr3Ii — bobby devito (@bobbydevito) July 13, 2023

The Yamuna water level has crossed the 208-meter mark, according to the latest data. As per the updated information, the water level of the Yamuna at 12 PM stands at 208.8 meters.



Delhi is in danger⚠️🚨#delhiflood #DelhiFloods pic.twitter.com/5kbtPt7uAo — Alok Kumar Rout (@alokkumarrout43) July 13, 2023

This is the current condition of yamuna river and ring road in Delhi . #YamunaWaterLevel #delhiflood pic.twitter.com/qky8xJHEQ6 — VIRAT_Aesthetics (@133_hobart_) July 13, 2023

The Yamuna Bank Metro Station is currently inaccessible. Metro speed over the bridges above the Yamuna has been reduced as a precautionary measure.

Delhi | "Due to the escalating water levels of the Yamuna River, the approach road leading to Yamuna Bank Metro Station is currently inaccessible…However, interchange facility is available," DMRC tweets. pic.twitter.com/r1Tzh8GwIl — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2023

DMRC tweets, "Due to rising water levels of the Yamuna, trains are passing through all the four Metro bridges on the river with a restricted speed of 30 kmph as a precautionary measure. Normal services on all corridors." pic.twitter.com/6WHfOLpAyO — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2023

People are advised to stay indoors and follow the advisory issued by the authorities. The Delhi Police has imposed CrPC section 144 in the city’s flood-prone areas.