The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has been making headlines for a while now, and not for the right reasons. From high-profile murders like that of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala to the recent assassination of politician Baba Siddique, this gang is becoming infamous in India’s crime world.

But what’s got everyone talking is Lawrence Bishnoi’s obsession with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. So, what’s the deal? Why is Bishnoi gunning for Bhai?

the economic times

The Blackbuck Saga: When Bishnoi’s Grudge Against Salman Began

Lawrence Bishnoi’s name became familiar to the public after he allegedly sent death threats to Salman Khan. The whole thing goes back to the 1998 blackbuck poaching case, where Salman was accused of killing the sacred animal during the filming of Hum Saath-Saath Hain in Rajasthan. The Bishnoi community holds the blackbuck in high reverence, and Lawrence, being a part of this community, wasn’t too pleased with the Bollywood star.

Apparently, the grudge turned into a full-blown vendetta over the years. Bishnoi and his gang were hell-bent on getting revenge. According to reports, they even hatched a plan to kill Salman Khan.

hindustan times

Bullets Outside Salman’s Home

Fast forward to April 2024, and things took a scary turn. Gunshots were fired outside Salman Khan’s Mumbai residence, allegedly by members of the Bishnoi gang. Imagine scrolling through your morning news to find out that Bhai was almost attacked! Naturally, the Mumbai police have since beefed up Salman’s security. Now, his house looks more like a fortress, with round-the-clock police presence.

India today

The Bigger Picture: Bishnoi’s Rising Infamy

While the Salman Khan angle has caught everyone’s attention, it’s not the only thing that’s made Lawrence Bishnoi a notorious figure. His gang is also linked to the shocking murders of Sidhu Moosewala and Baba Siddique. Baba Siddique’s murder just a few days ago sent shockwaves across Mumbai. The politician, known for his ties to Bollywood, was gunned down, and fingers immediately pointed to the Bishnoi gang.

Lawrence Bishnoi might be behind bars, but that’s clearly not stopping him from running a whole criminal empire. With cross-border smuggling, contract killings, and extortion, his gang’s operations span across multiple states. This is no small-time operation, it’s one of the deadliest criminal groups in northern India.

mint

Is Salman Khan Still in Danger?

The million-dollar question remains; why is Lawrence Bishnoi still after Salman Khan, even after all these years? The answer lies in both personal vendettas and the gang’s need for notoriety. For Bishnoi, taking down someone as famous as Salman Khan would be a way to send a message, a twisted claim to fame in the criminal underworld. But for now, Bhai remains safe, with cops keeping a close watch.