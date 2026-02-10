Your words send me to the moon, Elon Musk! (quite literally).

Making waves again, Elon Musk dropped a new claim about what comes next for trips beyond Earth. On X lately, he outlined how SpaceX aims to build something letting ordinary people reach the Moon someday, possibly opening doors later to journeys toward Mars too.

“SpaceX will build a system that allows anyone to travel to the Moon. This will be so insanely cool,” Musk wrote. Shortly after, he added a second line: “And Mars too.”

Still, for Musk, it goes beyond spacecraft or distant planets. Instead, he paints it as a bigger mission, one designed to help humans stay hopeful instead of trapped by endless gloom.

One gloomy moment after another can’t make up a life, he said. Big dreams should spark energy, not just exist on paper.

SpaceX Shifts Focus to Building a Growing Moon Base

Elon Musk talks about sending people to the Moon just after revealing a shift in direction, SpaceX now builds its vision around lunar living. A permanent base on the Moon, one that grows bit by bit, is now getting more attention than ever before, according to him. While calling it a “self-growing city,” he described how it could keep adding new parts without needing constant help from Earth.

A moon base might stick around for good within ten years, though settling Mars probably needs over twenty. Time frames differ; clearly, Earth’s satellite feels closer than the red planet when it comes to staying put.

“The mission of SpaceX remains the same: extend consciousness and life as we know it to the stars,” he wrote.

Funny how things change when Mars stops looking so close. These days, the Moon sneaks into view as a quicker win instead of just a far, far dream.

Why the Moon Comes Before Mars

Speed is the most important, says Elon Musk. Every ten days or so, launches toward the Moon become an option, with trips lasting just under forty-eight hours. Not so for Mars, timing depends on planetary positions lining up twice a year at best, making windows rare; each voyage stretches close to half a year.

“This means we can iterate much faster to complete a Moon city than a Mars city,” Musk said.

What a Self-Growing City Might Mean

Few details came from Elon Musk about actual plans for the lunar settlement, yet his mention of “self-growing” hints at expansion beyond just a modest outpost.

A settlement designed to expand would likely require:

Habitats capable of supporting long-term human life

Infrastructure for power, communication, and transport

In-situ resource utilisation, where lunar materials are used to produce essentials like oxygen or fuel

When extra supplies come up, these setups handle the growing crowd. More folks moving in means adjustments happen on the fly.

What makes this possible? The Starship project by SpaceX! Built for reuse, it aims to transport many humans along with bulky supplies. This craft fits Elon Musk’s idea of what’s needed on the Moon, also later on Mars.

Space Tourism and Who Gets to Go to the Moon

Right away, Musk’s way of phrasing his sentence, particularly saying “anyone,” stirred up fresh talk about vacationing on the Moon. Floating among moon dust remains a dream for most people right now. Yet private rockets have quietly begun inching closer to that goal. Long before headlines yelled it, SpaceX played around with the idea of paying trips near the Moon.

That year, a wealthy entrepreneur from Japan named Yusaku Maezawa revealed an idea called dearMoon, which is sending creatives and ordinary people around the Moon aboard a spacecraft built by SpaceX. Not just about reaching space, it aimed to spark new art through firsthand views of our closest celestial neighbour. What began as a bold vision slowly unfolded in public view.

Later scrapped because Starship fell behind schedule, the effort still showed a preview of private moon trips when the tech finally catches up.

One day, launching people into space might feel ordinary instead of wild, and that idea is WILD in itself. Should SpaceX get Starship flying regularly, trips once seen as fantasy could start feeling real, uff! Picture scientists riding aboard, then families later, even folks just looking for adventure. The line between dream and daily life begins to blur when machines fly often enough, and you know… understand their assignment.

SpaceX’s history and moon missions

Flying against the odds since 2002, SpaceX reshaped how we reach space – mainly by making rockets land again instead of vanishing into the sea. Reusability became its quiet revolution, turning expensive one-time flights into something closer to airline logic.

The company has:

Successfully flown and reused Falcon 9 boosters

Become one of NASA’s key commercial launch partners

Changed the economics of launching payloads into orbit

Back on the lunar trail after fifty years, SpaceX plays a key role in NASA’s Artemis effort. SpaceX steps into the Artemis mission by building Starship HLS. This version takes the crew from orbit to the Moon’s surface. Its job begins where Earth starts to look distant, linking deep space travel with dusty touchdown.

Flying that mission puts SpaceX right in the middle of today’s push to get back to the Moon. While others watch, it moves where the action is. Not by chance, through doing what few can match.

Next Steps in Moon Exploration and Upcoming Mission Schedules

Flying toward the Moon drives SpaceX’s next big goals. Mission deadlines shape how fast they move forward. Maybe early 2027 – before any people go, the company might land a craft on the Moon through its work with Artemis. That test run could sharpen how it handles touchdowns, moving around after arrival, along with gear meant to support extended time there. Flying people might come next after we see those machines work right.

Five to seven years out, Musk insists SpaceX means to start construction on a Martian city, despite the Moon grabbing most attention today.

One thing he always says is clear: staying on just one planet might not work out forever. To him, spreading beyond Earth isn’t a fantasy; it’s how we last. He keeps coming back to this idea, like it’s the only path forward. He sees survival as living in more than just our own world. For the future to hold, humans need homes elsewhere, too.

A New Era of Space Ambition

SpaceX might let ordinary people reach the Moon someday, at least according to Elon Musk. That idea shows how big the company’s goals have become. Meanwhile, interest in returning to the Moon is picking up across the globe. His statement ties into a wider push by many nations and firms aiming skyward. What once seemed like science fiction now feels very much close knit with reality. Progress in technology has helped fuel these plans. Governments are investing more, and private companies are stepping in too. Travel beyond Earth orbit may soon involve more than just astronauts, yay!

Still, dates might stretch beyond promises; history shows these processes tend to race past facts when guessing, yet steady steps in building rockets that fly again, along with firm ties to NASA’s lunar efforts, point one way.

One small hop for mankind might start under moon dust instead of soil. Talking about living on the Moon used to be only in books and films! Now, scientists, engineers, and governments are actually weighing options more seriously. This isn’t just fantasy drifting through space anymore. Living beyond Earth may begin with a rocky grey satellite we’ve watched for centuries. To quote Kween Kareena Kapoor Khan here, “I too would love to go to the moon someday.”