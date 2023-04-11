People love sports because they can change in the blink of an eye. The winning team can see the odds that were, initially, in their favour, drop to the other side as the game progresses. And cricket is no alien to this phenomenon, especially the IPL. Dubbed the gentleman’s game, there have been multiple instances in cricket where players swept the odds in their favour and took one for the team.

Here are seven instances from IPL where the players demonstrated their skills and won the match at the last minute.

1. Rinku Singh

Playing for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Indian Premiere League (IPL), Rinku Singh scripted history. KKR needed 28 runs in five balls. Rinku Singh hit five successive sixes off the final over to win a match. 6,6,6,6, and 6! Even Shah Rukh Khan, the owner of KKR, congratulated Rinku for his exceptional performance in the ballpark last night.

2. Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Can any list about cricket go without mentioning MS Dhoni? The answer is a BIG NO.

In the 2022 IPL when Chennai Super Kings (CSK) was pitted against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, Dhoni proved why he is called Thala. He gave an unbeaten score of 28 runs off 13 balls and led CSK to win against MI by 3 wickets.

3. Ravindra Jadeja

In the 2020 IPL against CSK and KKR, CSK Needed 10 runs in the final over. They had managed to score just three runs from the four balls. And victory looked unattainable. That was until Ravindra Jadeja managed to finish the game with two sixes in the last two balls. It was a shame we didn’t get to see the cricket match in the stadium.

4. Rahul Tewatia

Playing against Punjab Kings (PBKS), Gujarat Titans (GT) found their hero in Rahul Tewatia in the 2022 IPL. Odean Smith conceded an overthrow in the fourth ball of the final over which left GT needing 12 runs to win from the final two balls. In an incredible feat, the left-handed batsman delivered sixes in the last two balls and made the far-off fantasy of winning a reality for the new team.

5. Saurabh Tiwary

While playing for Roal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL 2012, Saurabh Tiwary finished off the cricket match in style. Bowled by Ashish Nehra, AB de Villiers and Saurabh Tiwary were in the last over. They needed to hit 24 in the final over against Pune Warriors (PWI). While Villiers hit a for and two sixes, Saurabh Tiwary gave a final six and led the team to victory.

6. Dwayne Smith

In the 2012 IPL, Dwayne Smith was playing for MI and the tension between MI and CSK was always palpable. Dhoni kept Australia’s Ben Hilfenhaus for the last over and MI needed 14 runs from just three balls. And Dwayne Smith made everyone’s jaws drop at the Wankhede Stadium when he hit a 6, 4, and 4 and got MI the win they desperately craved for.

7. Manish Pandey

In the 2019 IPL when Manish Pandey was playing for Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH), he exhibited his unbeatable skills in the ballpark. The last over was crucial for SRH. Manish Pandey hit a last-ball six off Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya to tie the match. He hit a six off the last ball and helped seal the win for SRH.

What other instances from IPL would you add to this list?