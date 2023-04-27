Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) lost by 21 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium last night. If you happened to watch the IPL match, you would know that RCB lost a match they could have easily won. Virat Kohli got brutally honest about this loss and he minced no words when he spoke about his team’s performance at the post-match presentation.

"To be honest we handed over the game to them. We deserved to lose. We weren't professional enough. We bowled well but fielding was not up to standard. This was a freebie handed over to them," said RCB's stand-in captain Virat Kohli. He talked about how the players dropped easy chances that cost them 25-30 runs.

The Sports Rush – Virat Kohli at the post-match presentation

Virat Kohli’s frustration and even brutal honesty took the internet aback. People applauded Virat Kohli’s honesty and his ability to take some accountability on behalf of RCB. Many commented that being critical of his players might help him formulate a better strategy for the upcoming matches. While KKR supporters were happy that they got to win the match on RCB’s home ground.

Here’s what people had to say.

Accepting his defeat that's why he is already better captain than Rohit in my book — Freak (@soul_freak80) April 26, 2023

Virat Kohli (at post-presentation):

"To be honest we handed the game to KKR, we deserved to lose day.We were not upto the mark today!"



This is how a captain becomes a true leader. Accepting the faults is best possible feature for a true leader. — Gyaani-Cricketer 🇮🇳 (@GyaaniCricketer) April 26, 2023

"We deserved to lose tonight, we were not professional enough," Virat Kohli.



This is King Kohli's first defeat as captain this season and he's taken it so well. That's the attitude you need to have after a loss 🐐👑 #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/QjYCCqA1AK — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) April 26, 2023

These are the things that I love about him is that he accept the flaws and doesn't sugar-coat things like everyone else does.🙌🏼 https://t.co/5TsRVZGgoq — Meenu. (@meenu_82) April 26, 2023

Kohli seething about the fielding and saying we deserved to lose. Man sounds livid 😭 — TakeADeepBreath (@DeepTake) April 26, 2023

Raise your hand if you've already heard Kohli said these exact lines a gazillion times before. 🤦‍♂️#RCB #RCBvKKR #IPL2023 https://t.co/Wqbk0PdLel pic.twitter.com/RdWDS2wva7 — Captain Bean (@CaptainMrBean) April 26, 2023

Broo he deserves better team..pls every IPL team playing with 11 players but RCB PLAYING WITH 3 BATSMAN AND 1 BOWLER 🧍🧍😭 https://t.co/5lLNmys5Xy — ☉⁠｡⁠☉ (@Aayushi09838172) April 26, 2023

Hopefully one day we get to see a spectacular performance by RCB.