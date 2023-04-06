On Sunday evening, the Indian Premier League (IPL) served us two nail-biting matches. The first match between Rajasthan Royals and Sun Risers Hyderabad, and the second match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore was a rollercoaster watch. And obviously when the tension in the match is so thick, choosing to cook a meal becomes a second option. A Twitter user highlighted this when he shared a picture of five food delivery executives in an elevator.

ADVERTISEMENT Taking to the social media platform, a Twitter user Shubh tweeted “No. of Swiggy guys in the building is directly proportional to how interesting the IPL match is.” He had shared the image on April 2 – the day when those crucial IPL matches were being played in Hyderabad and Bangalore respectively.

Take a look at the tweet here.

No. of swiggy guys in building is directly proportional to how interesting the IPL match is pic.twitter.com/61Oy6GLuhf — Shubh (@kadaipaneeeer) April 2, 2023

Shubh’s tweet went massively viral and even Swiggy took cognizance of the efforts put in by its delivery executives.

Here’s what Swiggy had to say.

ADVERTISEMENT Source: Twitter / @Swiggy

The original tweet fetched over 809K views, 3K likes, and over 1K retweets and comments. People shared how gripping the match was. Many shared how they had also ordered food on that day.

Here’s what people on Twitter had to say.

– Tu kiska Order leke aaya ?

– Rohit Sharma aur tu ?

– Main bhi..

– arey Main bhi..

– Main bhi..

– Main bhi.. — N I T I N (@theNitinWalke) April 2, 2023

This tweet reminded me its rcb vs mi today 💀 — Abhinay Bisht (@BishtAbhinay) April 2, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT RCB fans stress bingeing today — Nimisha (@dojacant) April 2, 2023

I’m sure the guys in the back are checking the score — Vivekanand Kilari (@Vivekanand1218) April 2, 2023

A meet-up we didn't expect 😂😂 — Yamini (@yammiiini) April 2, 2023

I am sure SRH Fans didn't order any Hyderabadi Briyani tonight 🙃 https://t.co/8nHC2GQM7l — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) April 3, 2023

I guess swiggy guys ke sare package me chhole bhature hai, Virat Kohli ne kal achha knock jo khela hai🤲 https://t.co/IpJIQRpNUN — TANGENT (@pra_tea_k) April 3, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT Me ready to welcome these Swiggy guys because I don’t have to cook while watching the IPL https://t.co/yED21YzIVa pic.twitter.com/La47NKZhvY — Aditi. (@Sassy_Soul_) April 3, 2023

RCB fan hone k liye ek pizza to mai bhi deserve karti hun https://t.co/TY642kZ0r1 — Geet Sharma 💕 (@geetsharma_99) April 3, 2023

As the IPL season progresses, we will get to see similar other images going viral on the internet.