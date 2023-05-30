Tuesday turned out to be a historic day for Mahendra Singh Dhoni‘s fans as his team Chennai Super Kings won the final match of 2023 Indian Premier League against Gujarat Titans in Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Dhoni showcased great stumping skills, despite the fact that the legend didn’t practice wicket-keeping after 2022 IPL, as claimed by veteran cricket commentator and match presenter Harsha Bhogle.

I didn't believe him when he told me that he hadn't practised wicket-keeping between two IPLs. Why should he when he can do this! https://t.co/HWwAlqUw7J — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 29, 2023

Here are the best MS Dhoni and Harsha Bhogle’s moments from IPL in recent years:

1. When Harsha Bhogle asked Dhoni about his legacy

Soon after the final match of 2023 IPL, Dhoni had a fun interaction with Harsha Bhogle. There was a sense of happiness on the face of ‘Voice Of Cricket’ as he quizzed Dhoni about his legacy.

“It’s not easy for me but it will a gift from my side. The way they have shown love and affection that’s something I think I need to do for them (sic),” he added.

2. When Dhoni called himself ‘old’ over taking a stunning catch after CSK’s win against SRH

In another fun interaction with Harsha Bhogle, Dhoni referred to himself as ‘old’ after a recently held IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Talking about how he managed to catch the ball despite being in the wrong position, the legend said this:

While Bhogle didn’t feel Dhoni is getting ‘old’, Mahi added, “Definitely old! You can’t really shy away from that.” It was apparently a dig at Bhogle who, as per a report by Insider Sport, had made a comment about Dhoni’s age.

In his own style, @msdhoni describes yet another successful day behind the stumps 👏



And along with it, shares a special Rahul Dravid story and admiration for @sachin_rt 😃#TATAIPL | #CSKvSRH pic.twitter.com/4gL8zU9o9v — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 21, 2023

3. When Bhogle asked Dhoni if he will play in Chennai again

After CSK’s win in Qualifier1 against Gujarat Titans last week in M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Harsha Bhogle asked Dhoni if he will return to the Chepauk again. To which, Dhoni said, “I have 8-9 months to decide.”

4. When Dhoni called himself “an annoying captain to work with”

After CSK made it to the final of the 2023 IPL tournament, Harsha Bhogle asked Dhoni about two catches that changed the flow of the game, resulting in the team’s win. Reportedly, Bhogle had asked the CSK captain about how much of the field placements did he plan in the match. To which, Dhoni referred to himself as an “annoying captain”.

5. When Dhoni spoke about how CSK keeps losing in finals

During the 2021 IPL, Bhogle had asked Dhoni, “There have been so many finals over the years but as you have been back, did it become a little bit more special?” The captain called CSK the most consistent team that loses in the finals.

6. When Dhoni didn’t want to reveal his team’s secret for its consistency in playoffs

After the 2019 IPL match between CSK and Sunrisers Hyderabad, Harsha Bhogle quizzed Dhoni about his team’s consistency in every season. “What it is about CSK? What do you talk about? You just believe in yourself? How do you manage to make it to the playoffs every year?” Harsha Bhogle had asked.

Harsha Bhogle: How do you manage to make it to the Playoffs every year?



MS Dhoni: If I tell everyone what it is, they will not buy me in the auction.



This still holds good today!😂💗pic.twitter.com/2kYsbn71Ca — 𓄼𓄹 (@thegoat_msd_) May 24, 2023

7. When Bhogle asked Dhoni about the reason behind players taking his signed jerseys

Speaking of their fun conversations, both are legends. Isn’t it?