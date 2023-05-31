Thanks to the unforeseen rainfall, it took two days of an IPL finale match for Chennai Super Kings to win their fifth IPL trophy. The Sunday night the match was cancelled because of rain, and Monday night while the rains tried to dampen the spirits, it failed. Amid all the chaos, MS Dhoni did one small gesture that won everyone’s heart.
CSK’s MS Dhoni went out alone on the covered ground after the rain stopped and he thanked his fans for staying back to witness the match live. Fans had to wait till 3:30 AM and Mahi being Mahi went out to thank his fans for their gesture. While the match was in Gujarat, the stadium was painted in yellow jerseys. That is enough proof of how much people love him.
Take a look at the video here.
MS Dhoni’s gesture did not go unnoticed. Fans took to social media to hail how “Captain Cool” treated his fans. Here’s what they had to say.
Leave it to MS Dhoni to win hearts with the simplest of gestures.
