Thanks to the unforeseen rainfall, it took two days of an IPL finale match for Chennai Super Kings to win their fifth IPL trophy. The Sunday night the match was cancelled because of rain, and Monday night while the rains tried to dampen the spirits, it failed. Amid all the chaos, MS Dhoni did one small gesture that won everyone’s heart.

CSK’s MS Dhoni went out alone on the covered ground after the rain stopped and he thanked his fans for staying back to witness the match live. Fans had to wait till 3:30 AM and Mahi being Mahi went out to thank his fans for their gesture. While the match was in Gujarat, the stadium was painted in yellow jerseys. That is enough proof of how much people love him.

Take a look at the video here.

MS Dhoni went alone & thanked all the fans in the stadium.



He is winning hearts as always. pic.twitter.com/1nmmfHmM9E — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 30, 2023

MS Dhoni’s gesture did not go unnoticed. Fans took to social media to hail how “Captain Cool” treated his fans. Here’s what they had to say.

That's why he is ruling on our hearts 🫶🏻 — Gems of Shorts (@Warlock_Shabby) May 30, 2023

Ek hi dil hai Mahi.. kitni baar jitoge, one of the most grounded sportsman I have seen on and off the field 💙🇮🇳🔥 — Adi (@aaditea_) May 30, 2023

Got out with zero in his debut

To getting out in final

The journey from not knowing by any one to being in everyone’s heart.

That’s Mahi for u ❤️#CSKvGT #CSKvsGT #IPL2023Final #MSDhoni #MSDhoni𓃵 — Akshay Gupta (@vakel_Sahab) May 30, 2023

The man, the myth, the legend pic.twitter.com/W9MldVkoop — Prateek (@ucancallme_X_) May 30, 2023

True spirit of cricket, man of love and hearts, its an privilege to have him. Thank you Dhoni for showing us humanity and heart https://t.co/RX7ytYxCpT — Shabi ᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠ (@DirectorShabi) May 30, 2023

My admiration for him is increasing every day ❤️🥺 https://t.co/OEFMUUIden — Zindagi Chal Tera Shukriya💞 (@Suhana5578) May 30, 2023

maintaining the stardom is the way tougher than reaching it and he does it so effortlessly and genuinely. https://t.co/9eMflJheaO — adhura alvida (@teri_galliyaan2) May 30, 2023

Each day there's something more to admire him 🥺💛💛 https://t.co/CxkvEoSrGl — DARK 💛 (@Itsz_Sri) May 30, 2023

Thalaiva for a Reason ❤️ https://t.co/ue7H48ZdEE — Rita Maity (@ritamaity) May 30, 2023

Leave it to MS Dhoni to win hearts with the simplest of gestures.

