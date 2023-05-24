Another season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is close to its end and it’s yet another season for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to see the trophy go out of their sight. An old video of Virat Kohli is going viral on social media where he talks about not winning the IPL for 15 years. The video shows Kohli talking about opportunities and it is motivational AF.
Taking to Twitter, a user who goes by the name Shubh, shared a video of Virat Kohli where he talks about RCB not winning the IPL trophy even once in 15 years despite its phenomenal team. Kohli said, “I have been playing IPL for 15 years and I haven’t won it yet. But that does not stop me from being excited every year. That’s all I can do. That’s the effort I can put. Every game, every tournament that I play.”
Take a look at the video here.
Shubh’s tweet has gone viral on social media. It has fetched over 1.3K likes and more than 36.5K views. This old video is from earlier this year in March when Kohli gave a pep talk to the RCB Women’s Team. People hailed Kohli for his optimistic attitude. Many called him a king.
Here’s what people had to say about this viral video.
Sportsmanship at its finest.
Also Read: 9 Things Virat Kohli’s Done That Prove He’s Come A Long Way From What He Was 11 Years Ago