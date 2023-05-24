Another season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is close to its end and it’s yet another season for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to see the trophy go out of their sight. An old video of Virat Kohli is going viral on social media where he talks about not winning the IPL for 15 years. The video shows Kohli talking about opportunities and it is motivational AF.

Taking to Twitter, a user who goes by the name Shubh, shared a video of Virat Kohli where he talks about RCB not winning the IPL trophy even once in 15 years despite its phenomenal team. Kohli said, “I have been playing IPL for 15 years and I haven’t won it yet. But that does not stop me from being excited every year. That’s all I can do. That’s the effort I can put. Every game, every tournament that I play.”

Take a look at the video here.

King kohli for a reason <3 pic.twitter.com/ftUvOZ7m3T — Shubh (@kadaipaneeeer) May 22, 2023

Shubh’s tweet has gone viral on social media. It has fetched over 1.3K likes and more than 36.5K views. This old video is from earlier this year in March when Kohli gave a pep talk to the RCB Women’s Team. People hailed Kohli for his optimistic attitude. Many called him a king.

Here’s what people had to say about this viral video.

there's so much peace in his face in this video which wasn't the case in his early career — night owl 🌃🦉 (@rainandwinters) May 22, 2023

The thing is he believes everyone is giving their 100%

No man

Only you are giving your 100% and 2-3 others

Not everyone — Prashant🇮🇳 (@_MrPrashant_) May 23, 2023

Bhai RCB or fans just because of Kohli n AB !! Once Kohli saab move out its hard to find such craze or fan following!! — . (@L05er4) May 22, 2023

He is the best❤️❤️ — OjasAM (@ojas_am) May 22, 2023

@imVkohli convert 10 % of ur dot balls to boundaries. Will win in every year going forward. Its not impossible for a master like you. 🙌 — Amal (@Amalgnair) May 23, 2023

The love we have for this team is unmatched! https://t.co/lQE1Ua78DJ — Nitisha Jarugumilli (@jigellurani) May 23, 2023

Brb need to chop some onions 🥺 https://t.co/GPHlCtD10K — Vishal (@_vishal_varma_) May 23, 2023

this man inspires me a lot. truly a king for a reason♥️ https://t.co/Mhg5keXFDP — my friends call me sobbyyyy⚡ (@settlesubtlee) May 22, 2023

Sportsmanship at its finest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: 9 Things Virat Kohli’s Done That Prove He’s Come A Long Way From What He Was 11 Years Ago