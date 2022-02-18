Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Badhaai Do have been the talk of the town. The movie explores the concept of lavender marriage, where two opposite-sex homosexual individuals marry under society's pressure.

Recently an incident around the movie is going viral on social media that proves how much we need to evolve as a society.

Priyanjul Johari took to Instagram to share how he got into a fight at the theatre while watching Badhaai Do with his partner Agniva.

He narrated the incident in the thread, about how a group of friends sitting ahead of the couple constantly passed homophobic comments. They found the scenes in the movie funny and embarrassing. What's worse is the remarks they made about it.

Are mai toh galat movie dekhne aa gayi.

Tujhe bade maze aa rahe hain Sakshi kahi tu bhi isi category mein toh nahi.

Not just this, there was a man in the front row who made perverted comments whenever Bhumi and Rimjhim couple scenes were shown. 'Oye hoye maja aa gaya', 'Ek kiss ho jaye!'

This irked Priyanjul (naturally, it would), but his partner asked him to calm down to avoid any trouble. But when Rajkummar Rao's coming-out monologue came, he was moved into tears.

I couldn't resist and started clapping, hooting on the top of my voice. That pervert from the front row said, 'ye pakka gay hoga'.

This was it. Priyanjul was compelled by this statement and decided to shut him down.

Haan bro GAY hu! Apne bande ke sath aya hu. 4 saal se relationship mein hu. Dono ke ghar pe bhi pata hai. Bol... koi dikkat?

Here comes the good bit of the story. "Everyone heard me yell. The whole theatre fell dead silent." Later the entire theatre burst into cheers. Everyone was hooting and cheering for Agniva and Priyanjul Johari.

The group made no more remarks and silently watched the rest of the film. Indeed, it was a good lesson learned!

Also read| What Is A Lavender Marriage, The Main Plot Point In 'Badhaai Do'.