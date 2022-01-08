There are times when I say fairytales don't exist, and start singing Taylor Swift's "cause I am not a princess, this ain't a fairytale" and pretend to be Cruella instead. But during other times, it's all magic and rosy. And this is when I watch people's proposal pictures on Instagram, culminating the love story, and cry in *lonely*.

It's Rahul Malde and Sushank Chhiber who made me believe in love all over again. And they're just ADORABLE.

Sushank met Rahul through a dating app in 2017 and they met in London for the first time. And sparks started flying there and then! Since that day, this couple went on regular dates and fell in love.

We started this thing called ‘ABCD’ dating, where we’d plan dates according to the letter we were assigned. That’s why from escape rooms to chocolate making to flamingo dancing, we’ve done it all.

- Sushank Chhiber

But the couple was not without their ups and downs. Initially, Rahul wasn't comfortable in making the relationship public, and they had a huge fight over this. But, in the couple's words, the tussle only made their bond stronger.

When they introduced them to each other's parents, it was like they were meant to be a family! Rahul's dad said that he felt that he had known Sushank forever on the first meeting. In fact, he was the first guy Rahul had introduced to his family. Both of them get along with each others sisters well.

Now, for the magical part. After 2 years of dating, Sushank decided to pop the question. And he thought what would be better than the fourth of July in New York City. So, he bought the ring, booked a private yacht overlooking the city and the fireworks overhead and planned the perfect proposal. Getting down on one knee, he asked the love of his life, Rahul, the question. And he said yes!

Sushank wanted the proposal to be intimate, but also an opportunity to celebrate our love and freedom. What better day of celebrating than the Fourth of July in New York?

- Rahul Malde

The pictures of the proposal are GORGEOUS. With fireworks having lit up the sky and the flame of love on the yacht, we are left overwhelmed.

And to tie this love story together, last year, the couple got married, and they look so cute!

There's only a limit which my poor, little single heart can bear, BRB, finding my happily ever after.