As the discussion around the demand for marriage equality in India continued, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta opened his submissions on behalf of the state on April 26. On day 6 of the hearing, SG Mehta emphasized that the apex court is dealing with a “very complex subject” reiterating that the ‘issue’ must be left to the parliament. However, a number of people on the internet are concerned about the turn that this discussion has taken.

SG Tushar Mehta went on to compare homosexuality with incest and this "far-fetched" argument was also homophobic. But this was not the only concerning point that he made. He also added that "lesbians are like a man trapped in woman's body", adding that he read it somewhere. All of this to support his argument. The Solicitor General was also corrected and made to understand the difference between transgender and cisgender.

SG Mehta: Yes like a man trapped in woman's body, I read somewhere. I may be wrong. I don't know if it is a bad word. I may be pardoned.#MarriageEquality #SupremeCourtofIndia — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) April 27, 2023

The lack of misinformation is definitely concerning, but the insensitivity here is what bothers people more. For anyone arguing for or against the matter, the need to develop a sense of empathy is important. On the other hand, the lack of basic knowledge is harmful in more ways than one – given that people are consuming this information. Not to mention, there are decisions being made, based on it.

Twitter is rightly apprehensive.

SG coming to court to fight QM with this knowledge of sexualities is pitiable. https://t.co/SqREituGPM — Hritam Mukherjee (@MukherjeeHritam) April 28, 2023

WHY HE IS EVEN SOLICITOR GENERAL OF INDIA WHY ??? https://t.co/U5f4eSJ2Xf — saumyaaa 🎀 EUNA'S DAY (@moon__tuzi) April 27, 2023

does this man not have access to a search engine 😭 https://t.co/mFuwYuBx1H — Asees Bhasin (She/Her) 🌻 (@seesbhasin) April 27, 2023

Why are these people debating gender and sexuality when they haven’t grasped the simple concept of the difference between a cis lesbian and a transwoman https://t.co/hSHMzt3d4S — Zaphod Beeblebrox ✿ 🌈 (@dragonfudge) April 27, 2023

Oh this is just vile and disgusting..He doesn't know anything about a case he is representing in the court.



Please let him go to his den or cave or wherever he lives…and give him a proper internet connection. https://t.co/YlTI4uoq9c — Anee💛🕊✨️ (@0102_jongin) April 27, 2023