We all plan our farewell day at school, months before the day itself. There's something exciting about it - dressing up at school, like we want to. So, when Sanat, a student shared their experience of dressing up in a saree for their farewell on Instagram, we couldn't help but fall in love with the video.

They shared a reel titled - wearing a saree to my school farewell and it's all about the excitement of dressing up like they want to.

Sanat also wrote a note in the caption where they express how it was difficult to find the courage to wear the saree. They added that they felt beautiful and it was their schoolmates and friends who made sure that they felt welcomed.

The day started with my cab driver asking me - what are you? And me answering - I'm fabulous.

- Sanat

People love this wholesome video and the reactions are proof.

They also mentioned that it was a dream that they weren't sure would become a reality. This video has our heart and it's everything school life should be - full of acceptance. Sanat ended the caption with the message that they intend on imparting through the video - about being your true self.

You can watch the video here:

This also took us back to our school days.