Picking up a new skill can be difficult but it is not entirely impossible. And what better time than the New Year to add some new skills to your repertoire? We found a Reddit thread where people shared some of the impressive skills that are practically very easy to learn.
From life hacks to party tricks, take a look at these 13 impressive skills that you can try to easily learn this year without burning a hole in your pocket.
1. “Cooking. It’s the way to the heart of the family. Even if it’s grilled cheese! LOL.”- Ears2feel
2. “Baking. Try mastering a few things like banana bread, at least one type of cookie, and maybe muffins or cupcakes.” – myfavouriteisgouda
3. “Financial independence – setting and sticking to a budget. Managing money responsibly.” – Tressa2025
4. “Embroidery. People will look at you like you’re a witch but it’s pretty simple.” – Raaqu
5. “Popping a bottle cap with literally anything that has a hard corner.” – MissAnthropoid
6. “Shuffling cards correctly and doing the bridge with no table.” – starfire4377
7. “Learning languages! I speak three fluently.” – TheLionQueen2020
8. “Rubik’s Cube. Just Google it and then spend a couple of hours learning the formulas. Boom! You have an impressive party trick.” – khadijalouise29
9. “Juggling. I made it my new year’s resolution to learn how to juggle. It ended up only taking an hour or so to get fairly good at it.” – TeaEarlGrayHotSauce
10. “Basic knots.” – Potential_Error_5919
11. “Excel formulas. For the uninitiated, it seems like dark magic. I’m not a finance or math person, but I use it to organize/edit text.” – frnoss
12. “Learn how to change a tyre properly and safely. It will save your ass a few times. It will also make you look like a saint if you pull over and help someone who doesn’t know how to do it.” – -Words-Words-Words-
13. “Origami. Just watch some YouTube videos and you can memorize them quickly.” – anonymous
What other skills would you add to this list?
