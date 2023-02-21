Any engagement calls for a celebration and what better way than to celebrate with a cake. Recently, a Pakistani woman got engaged to an Indian man and their engagement cake has a Main Hoon Na reference. The picture of the cake was shared by the woman’s sister on Twitter and the internet is amused by the reference.

Taking to Twitter, the bride’s sister Mishal tweeted, “my sister just got engaged to her Indian boyfriend so you know we had to address the elephant in the room somehow.” The cake had “#Project Milaap Begins” written on it. Take a look at the tweet here.

my sister just got engaged to her indian boyfriend so you know we had to address the elephant in the room somehow pic.twitter.com/U25RxcJhco — Mishal (@mishalengelo) February 19, 2023

In Main Hoon Na, Project Milaap was a secret project which was designed to improve Indo-Pak relations. Shah Rukh Khan played the role of Major Ram Prasad Sharma who played a pivotal role to ensure that the project was a success.

The tweet instantly went viral. It has fetched over 344K views, more than 4K likes, and many retweets and comments. Desis were amused by the reference and could not get over it. Many congratulated the couple. Here’s what they had to say.

LMAOOO no this is actually hilarious https://t.co/s4FGej7OzE — Basmah (@basmahdavis) February 20, 2023

i hope its project milaap not mission majnu 🤣 https://t.co/5jyd8kXIGs — Shujat Ali (@shujataliii) February 20, 2023

ahhaahahah mai hoon na references are always welcome on my tl https://t.co/IQrdILH1mv — Muhammad Osama (@xcel2k) February 20, 2023

Those who have never heard of "Project Milaap", then you are a kid. Goosebump 🙂 https://t.co/ZpQcwYTVXo — Subrat Saurabh (@subratsaurabh) February 20, 2023

If you know YOU KNOW 🫡 https://t.co/xQotVMAtiJ — FriedChicken (@NabilaShiraz) February 19, 2023

me and who — Sadiaester (@sadiaester) February 19, 2023

How lovely! Congratulations to the new couple and I wish them all the best in life 🥳 — Ramakrishnan (@sinwithmusic) February 20, 2023

Truly the best way to mark the new beginning!