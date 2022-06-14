The majority of men in Indian families rarely cook and when they do, it's the "main dish", the "star curry" that they prepare in "my way".

Sir, what about rice? Or chapatis? That becomes someone else's responsibility, including a restaurant's.

This is not a dry assumption, I have seen it happen with my own eyes. And the same was felt by this woman who took to Twitter to explain her woes.

She thought that her husband, who likes to grill, was making them dinner. No. He was making them chicken. It didn't occur to him how the family is going to eat the chicken.

Yall so irritating. I do, and did make a side(s). I *thought* he was "making dinner", that includes sides! — Cocoa. (@CocoaDoe) June 12, 2022

And soon, everyone else joined the conversation.

men love cooking only meat like???? thats not even a meal https://t.co/QRDvRJ7ZJK — matthania (@matthaniaa_) June 14, 2022

If you say you’re “making dinner” that 100% means you are making ALL of the food needed to feed someone…not just grilling the meat. https://t.co/YgWgQ59VPm — elmo fan account (@beachxwitch) June 13, 2022

I’ve always said this lmao men do not be making sides. Ever 😭 https://t.co/TJTzwAeMBO — Lor Miss (@blasianmami_) June 13, 2022

My husband grilled burgers and chicken sausages while I was in the shower. I really do appreciate him making dinner, but a side never crossed his mind 😂 I made sweet potato fries for an after dinner side https://t.co/yIRmN92rE4 — Em B ⭐️ (@embogaudo) June 13, 2022

Lmao my dad is like this. “I just wanted to try it” https://t.co/4yFO5ChYU5 — Bri (@b_riverr) June 13, 2022

Men in a nutshell 😂😂 y’all really will eat only meat like wtf https://t.co/bpCBVwdIdQ — Princess Love (@CaramellSmooth) June 13, 2022

My husband does this, we HAVE to make sides or it would be MEAT, grilled corn, and loaf of bread. https://t.co/5CfKbsQjeK — Reading, Gardening. Surviving (@MichellePraiz) June 13, 2022

My brother in Christ https://t.co/GY089ys6Pi — Matt (@NoPitStops) June 13, 2022

So what is it? Cooking a side dish is beneath you? Or it just seems like too much hassle? If it does seem like too much hassle how come you don't have a problem when someone else does it every day?

We want our rotis.