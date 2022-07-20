Have you ever been on a date where someone stood you up or perhaps, you stood someone up? Well, random dates can be real awkward since both the parties don't know a lot about each other. And, due to this awkwardness, one might even be too embarrassed to accept how they really felt about their date.
In a similar situation, a woman sued a man for about ₹8 lakhs after he didn't show up for their date.
To be honest with you sir, I thought this was just gonna be thrown out. We had a date, one date, and nothing else after that, and now I'm being sued for $10,000. I think this is a waste of your time.
At the end of the meeting, which took place on Zoom, the woman asks to transfer the case to a circuit court and the judge has now ordered the case to be moved to a circuit court.
While some netizens found the entire situation 'waste of time', others found the situation hilarious.
I know it's hard out here, but getting sued for $10k because you didn't like the date is crazy.🤦🏿— RJC (@juliusc81) July 19, 2022
God help the dude that ends up with QaShontae Short!— Fruity Pebbles (@VodkaMilkDud) July 19, 2022
The judge was too nice & let that go on too long 🤣— JAYFORCE (@Jayforce) July 19, 2022
Misuse of the courts, imo— Esined 🧘🏾♀️ (@Dicharden) July 19, 2022
QaShontae Short should be sued for just being ignorant. That video was wild lol how tf you arguing with a judge on zoom out in public with no headphones. Do fucking better— Lord Sparkx (@thekidfromNYC) July 19, 2022
Loud and wrong..— optimistic cynic (@rebelbc1) July 19, 2022
Bro dodged a bullet— LJH (@JrLjh) July 19, 2022
Ah, looks like she got another date at another court!
Please note that all images are taken from TMZ.