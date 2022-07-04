Let's be honest, we all have been on at least one horrible first date. While it's good to share certain feelings and thoughts, there are some specific things one should definitely avoid discussing on a first date. In a thread, people reveal the worst things to say on a first date.
Read on.
1. "Does anyone know you're here?"
2. "I only agreed to go on this date because you look like my sister."
3. "Will you marry me?"
4. “I can’t wait for you to meet my dolls."
5. "I had to get permission from my mom to come here tonight."
6. "My mother has high expectations from my future wife, she wants someone slender and beautiful for me. Luckily, I don't have such high standards, I like chubby women."
7. "You know you can make money at home and be your own boss?"
8. "You smell like my ex."
9. “My parents are hanging out at the bar around the corner if you want to go meet up with them after dinner."
10. "This was really great practice, thanks so much."
11. "How much money do you make?"
12. "We don’t have to use protection, I’m already pregnant."
13. "You kiss better than our grandmother."
14. "My ex was so much more fun."
15. "Don’t worry, we don’t need a condom, it’s non-transmissible."
16. "You shouldn't eat so much."