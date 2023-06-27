Bollywood has a knack for getting ‘inspired’ and making remakes. Some are credited to the original makers and some are not. Recently, the Hindi film industry has been taking popular songs from our neighbour, Pakistan, and has been making different remakes of such songs. While some results are still okay, others will leave you feeling exactly like this GIF.

Let’s take a look at 12 times Bollywood remade popular Pakistani songs.

1. Pasoori

Ever since Bollywood dropped this remake, Pasoori Nu, the internet has come together and is asking one question – WHY? While we are still trying to figure out what was the need for making this remake, Bollywood completely spinned the meaning of the original song. Ali Sethi and Shae Gill’s Pasoori was a sad song, Satyaprem Ki Katha’s Pasoori Nu is a love song. Matlab kuch bhi kar diya industry ne?

2. Boohey Baariyan

Hadiqa Kiani crooned Boohey Baariyan for her 1998 album, Roshni, with the lyrics written by her mother. Kanika Kapoor released a version of Boohey Baariyan last year and it did not sit well with the audience.

3. Disco Deewane

Okay, this one is quite surprising. Disco Deewane, the banger from Student Of The Year, is a remake of a popular Pakistani song from 1980. Nazia Hassan, who is best known for her song Aap Jaisa Koi from Qurbani (1980), sang this song with her brother (Zoheb Hassan). The original Disco Deewane was a party anthem and Bollywood tweaked a few lines here and there. Karan Johar claimed he was inspired by Nazia’s version.

4. Aahun Aahun

This Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone song from Love Aaj Kal is a remake of a folk Pakistani song. Shaukat Ali Khan sang Kadi Te Has Bol Ve and from there the Bollywood version draws a huge chunk of its lyrics.

5. Mere Rashke Qamar

This Ajay Devgn and Ileana D’Cruz song from Baadshaho is actually a remake of Mere Rashke Qamar that was sung by the immensely popular Pakistani Qawwali artist, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. The Bollywood version credits Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. His nephew, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, has sung this song and has kept bits of Nusrat’s gem in this version.

6. Halka Halka Suroor

Sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Divya Kumar, this song featuring Rajkummar Rao and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a remake of another song by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. While the Fanney Khan version has added newer chunks into the song, the Nusrat part is still there.

7. Kinna Sona Tenu Rab Ne Banaya

If there is one Pakistani song that Bollywood does not get tired of rehashing again and again, it is Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s Kinna Sona Tenu Rab Ne Banaya. This song has been remade by Bollywood multiple times and each and every time the remake doesn’t hold a candle to the original one.

8. Dekhte Dekhte

This song from Batti Gul Meter Chalu featuring Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor is sung by Atif Aslam. But did you know that this song is a remake of Sochta Hoon Ke Woh Kitne Masoom by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan? The Bollywood version has credited Nusrat Saab. Quite surprisingly, the lyrics of this Bollywood version are written by Manoj Muntashir. Wonder what happened to him in Adipurush.

9. Bajre Da Sitta

There was a time when you could not scroll past Instagram without this song playing on your feed. This version sung by Rashmeet Kaur, Deep Kalsi, and Ikka is a remake of a Pakistani song. Mussarrat Nazir sang Bajre Sa Sitta as a tribute to the farmers and cultivators of Pakistan.

10. Hawa Hawa

This Mika Singh and Prakriti Kakar song from Mubakaran was quite something when compared to the original one. The original Hawa Hawa was sung by Hassan Jahangir, a popular Pakistani pop singer, in the 1980s.

11. Mera Piya Ghar Aaya

No shaadi is complete without this Madhuri Dixit starrer song. Sung by Kavita Krishnamurthy, Mera Piya Ghar Aaya from Yaraana is still a banger at all parties and antakshari sessions. But the original Mera Piya Ghar Aaya was sung by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.

12. Lambi Judaai

This hit Hindi song from Hero featuring Jackie Shroff and Meenakshi Sheshadri is a remake of a Pakistani folk song. The original song was sung by a Pakistani folk artist, Reshma, who also sung the Bollywood version. Later, another version of Judaai was featured in Emraan Hashmi’s Jannat and it was soulful in its own way.

Which other songs would you add to this list?